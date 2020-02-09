Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY AND BRING LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS EARLY THIS EVENING... MODERATE SNOW WILL OCCUR ALONG THE I-75 CORRIDOR BETWEEN TOLEDO AND FINDLAY AND ALONG THE US 23 CORRIDOR FROM FINDLAY TO MARION BETWEEN 4 PM AND 7 PM AND SPREAD EAST. IN HEAVIER BURSTS OF SNOW, VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED UNDER ONE MILE. ACCUMULATIONS ON UNTREATED SURFACES WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES. AFTER 7 PM A TRANSITION TO RAIN WILL BEGIN TO OCCUR WITH ALL RAIN EXPECTED BY LATE EVENING. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THIS EVENING. REDUCE SPEEDS AND BE ALERT TO RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS.