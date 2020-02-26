A few weeks back, an article for the Pulse section of the BG News detailed one-hit wonders from the 2010s. Carly Rae Jepsen’s monster hit “Call Me Maybe” was the seventh song mentioned. The song, which came out in September 2011, was a massive hit that captured the excitement of being young and in love with someone you’d never actually met before.
Bless the heart of whoever wrote the article, but as great as that song was, and still is, I wanted to throw up in my mouth when I read that portion of the article. Carly Rae Jepsen … a one-hit wonder? I cannot stand this Carly Rae disrespect anymore. In fact, I am sitting with great rage and furious anger! Let’s put an end to this: Carly Rae Jepsen is a national treasure.
After the release of her second studio album, “Kiss,” which garnered mixed reviews from critics, “Call Me Maybe” slowly started to fall down the charts until it eventually fell off altogether. Jepsen would keep fans waiting until 2015 for the follow up, which was “Emotion.” The lead up to the release was epic, with the highlight being shooting a video for the lead single with Tom Hanks — the sexiest everyman in the history of the universe. If you can make a video with freaking Forrest Gump, the album you’ve made has to be one of the greatest of all-time, right?
Apparently not, according to the public. The album flopped, and people were quick to write off lead single as “I Really Like You” as a poor man's “Call Me Maybe” in an awkward attempt to rekindle that magic. What these critics would fail to realize, however, was that they were just judging a book based on its cover.
“Emotion” is one of the best pop albums of the 2010s, both from a critical standpoint and a fan perspective. The album pulls from sounds of the ‘80s, and was, frankly, a better “1989” than the real “1989” by Taylor Swift that dropped the same year. Yeah, it’s easy to see why songs like “I Really Like You” wouldn’t tickle your pickle, but the rest of the songs are one banger after the other. “Run Away With Me,” “Emotion” and “Let’s Get Lost” are just the tip of the iceberg.
And if you disliked the album, she released an EP of B-sides in 2016 that didn’t make the cut, but are still as wonderful as the album’s 12 tracks. Both these projects may have turned off the little girls who listened to her before, but instead she gained indie credibility. Death Grips, Slayer and Carly Rae Jepsen. The Holy Trinity.
In 2019, ya girl went blonde. Gasp! And, she put out a new album. Hurray! And guess what? It wasn’t as good, but it was still above average pop music! The album sounded more like disco music than ‘80s pop, but it was a welcome new sound. Songs like “Party For One,” “Now That I Found You” and “Julien” are new classics in her catalogue, and they have more critical credibility than sales. Who needs money anyway? So yeah, she might not be as big as Katy Perry, but she is the little engine that could of pop music. Carly Rae Jepsen is not a one-hit wonder. Fight me.
