The idea of going to a new school can be a stressful thought. Of course, there are going to be some things that are scary. Below are some tips for incoming freshmen from people who were already in their shoes at some point. Personally, I struggled when I was first transitioning to college life. It was weird moving away from home at first. Now that I’m almost an alumnus of BGSU, I can honestly say I’m so happy I went away for college.
I think the most important tip I could give any upcoming freshman is to not be afraid to venture out and make friends. Making friends is a lot easier when there’s something both people can relate to. My first friend I ever made at BGSU was someone who was just as scared as me to transition from high school to college and we were able to talk about our worries, which really helped get over it and enjoy the experience.
Other freshmen felt the transition was easy. Noah Weber, who was a freshman biology major specializing in ecology and conservation biology, wouldn’t change a thing about this year.
“I had a great time and met a lot of people this year. As for advice I would say be bold, put yourself out there and meet new people,” Weber said.
Weber feels the main thing is to never be afraid to be yourself and not be scared to talk to people.
“I got all my friends from yelling at a bunch of random guys on the street on the first night. Now I’m rushing the fraternity they’re in,” Weber said.
Although yelling at random people probably isn’t the best idea, talking to people can create friendships that last through college careers.
In some instances, the major that you first go into college with isn’t the one that you stick with, which is okay. Katie Smith, a freshman at Akron University, went into college majoring in nursing and ended up switching to speech-language pathology.
“If I could go back, I would’ve definitely changed my major sooner or at least not taken organic biochemistry and anatomy and physics at the same time because it took a toll on my mental health and put me back on a five-year plan,” Smith said.
It’s important to always put mental health first. When college students are on their own, it’s important to recognize that they're struggling and know it’s OK to do something for themselves.
“Advice for upcoming freshmen would be to understand it’s OK to do five years of college instead of four and prioritize your mental health,” Smith said.
College can be hard, but it’s also the time where you can discover yourself, meet friends that you’ll have for a lifetime and make the best memories. It’s the time where you can be on your own and figure out exactly who you are. Prioritizing your mental health and knowing it’s OK to go the pace that works the best for you. Enjoy this time, because next thing you know you’ll be graduating college and going into the real world.
