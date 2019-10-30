I didn’t attend the actual (Democratic) debate, but I can say the audience members that were students felt very honored, privileged and absolutely ecstatic to be first-hand witnesses at this event. I’m a marketing intern for Parkerhurst Dining, the catering company on Otterbein‘s campus. Outside of a student's perspective, it was really cool for me to see a business logistically plan and manage an event like this. I felt like I learned a lot when it comes to networking and managing. As a business major still trying to figure out what to do in life, this was really rewarding.
I’m not a very political person; I like to keep myself aware but not really get involved. This event impacted me less in a political way, but more so to see how divided our country still is. It was still cool to hear the ideas from the candidates and see what kind of values are important to the people in my community.
Regarding the debate, it was very chaotic — not in a disturbing way — but there were lots of people and it kind of made it overwhelming. For a campus with 2,808 students solely, 26,000 people was a lot of traffic. The debate showed how passionate Otterbein was about giving their students real experiences. Within just a week, the Rike Center was completely transformed and 350 officers from around the state came as security. In prior weeks, as well as during the entirety of the event, newscasters crawled all over the campus. This event was more than sharing political opinions: it was about the community coming together in all our differences. The campus was completely transformed and almost unrecognizable. A lot of time and money was put into making sure everything looked right.
An event like this really had like-minded Democrats group together in one place. Also, a part of the demographics of the area are college students and may tend to be more liberal. This could encourage people that may have felt like they were overrun by more conservative opinions to stand with Democrats in the area. I will say even though there were a lot of Democrats that attended this event or came to Westerville to share their opinions, there were also several Republicans. There were planes that flew around all day with conservative banners, and there were people in the streets that clearly supported Trump and the Republican Party.
Even if you don’t agree on everything an event like this stands for, it’s important to be around and be aware of things that are being said and done around you. We can’t say we really care about others, but take the time to listen or be empathetic enough to respect someone else’s ideas. It’s okay to agree to disagree, but don’t let yourself become a part of the hate in the world because of it.
Don’t be afraid to do things that are outside of your comfort zone, that can be where you learn the most!
