Falcons After Dark, the weekly activity-based program led by the University Activities Organization and Campus Activities, is moving to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its second year at BGSU, FAD provides students with a variety of hands-on entertainment, including arts, crafts, games and more. However, with BGSU’s transition to online learning as a result of the pandemic, its approach has changed entirely.
“Both UAO and FAD plan and implement large scale campus events for BGSU students, so the pandemic (has) directly affected this construct,” Allison Adikins, coordinator of student involvement with the dean of students office, wrote via email.
This school year marked a point of reflection for FAD. During fall 2019, Vice Provost Thomas Gibson said the events’ success would be assessed throughout the school year. At the time, FAD was seeing increased attendance numbers from its first year, which typically saw 300 to 1,000 students collectively.
To maintain attendance and overall effectiveness, Campus Activities is collecting suggestions for FAD’s indefinite virtual future via online survey. According to Adkins, the survey alone “boosted” Campus Activities’s followers on Instagram. She wrote utilization of the survey, as well as “our traditional approach to marketing our events,” will garner student interest to “try and foster a sense of belonging for BGSU students.”
Going forward, the organization will stick to its usual schedule — Friday nights — to host events. The new virtual format has already been experimented on different platforms.
On April 3, FAD held a virtual bingo night on Instagram Live, where Campus Activities staff moderated the game, and students announced their winnings in the stream’s chat box. The next week, Campus Activities set up a watch party of “Sharkboy and Lavagirl” using Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension that allows a group to watch Netflix together online.
In addition, “FAD is looking into planning a trivia night utilizing Kahoot,” Adkins wrote.
With the new format, she hopes students will continue to attend the events while sharing suggestions of their own.
“We got a lot of feedback from our survey but are always looking for new ways to engage students. Any ideas would be extremely helpful,” Adkins wrote.
Students can find updates on FAD events on the Campus Activities page, @bgsu_get_involved. In addition, suggestions for future events can be submitted at bgsu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5tZQ5i1EJruiuSF?Q_DL=73TDaWUB1VQJ7ud_5tZQ5i1EJruiuSF_MLRP_08jSKMsc7kfs9uJ&Q_CHL=email.
