“For me it is a way of giving back, one of the reasons I joined my fraternity is for the philanthropy efforts. And being able to help others, challenge myself and do both of them at once I think that’s amazing” Steering Committee Member Michael Dee said.

 Photo byCaitlyn Schwiefert

Dance Marathon has a new name and a new plan. What was formerly known as Dance Marathon is now Falcon Miracles. 

Two events occur under the label of Falcon Miracles. Ziggython is where participants stand for 24 hours to honor the miracle children. The second event is Bike for Tikes where participants bike 180 miles. 

Both events still will take place but virtually. Celebrations took place on social media in early April with a reveal of total fundraising happening the first weekend of May. 

The director for Falcon Miracles, Caitlyn Shwiefert, says fighting still is important. 

“This year we are continuing to still fight for the kids just in a different way! We have not given up our fight because they kids need us now more than ever!”

The hospital is still getting children which means miracle children are still  a part of Falcon Miracles this year. 

Former participant of Dance Marathon, Claudia Lorenz,  says the children still have support. 

“I hope all of the miracle children still know how much love they have from BGSU. They are fighting for their lives everyday even when there isn’t a pandemic.” 

The COVID 19 virus is forcing Falcon Miracles to change the format for the first time in 25 years. 

The miracle children and the community will know how much money Bowling Green raised on May 2.

 

