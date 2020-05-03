Celebrating their 25th year, the 24-hour dance marathon Falcon Miracles takes on a new name and form during these unprecedented times. Like many other events on campus, due to the novel coronavirus, the face-to-face event was cancelled. However, that did not stop this group of volunteers from fundraising and showcasing all they accomplished this academic year. With social media, Zoom and live-streaming, the executive and steering team has worked hard for the event to continue in a new way.
“We decided we wanted to do a week-long celebration in honor of Falcon Miracles 25th year. This week has aspects of our normal event and bike ride tied together. Each day had a theme and we pulled traditions from the weekend to incorporate. These aspects are anything from our whys, hearing from alumni, history on Falcon Miracles, awards and shoutouts to everyone involved,” Falcon Miracles Director Caitlyn Schwiefert, said.
In past years, there are 24 hours where there are games and performances for children and participants to do. Taking it all online, participants still have the chance to celebrate the children and their accomplishments. The celebration happened all week showcasing special moments, completing challenges and sharing miracle stories. Many participants also found personal ways to celebrate on their own or with close family and friends.
“We celebrated during Children's Hospital Week and had different social media events happening each day. Every day was run by one of our five branches. These days had parts of our line dance, fundraising shout outs, miracle children spotlights, and just a content celebrating our participants and leadership for all of their hard work this year,” Assistant Director of Planning Samantha Ernst, said.
The passion carried on because of their dedication and love for the children. This week, participants still continued to fundraise while staying at home in various ways. And like many lasts on campus, Falcon Miracles had this year's senior saying goodbye and see you later.
“This cause is so near to my heart and I truly try to live out the saying ‘this generation fighting for the next’ as much as I can. I am forever thankful that BGSU has such a passionate group of people that dedicate their time year after year for 25 years to this cause and I can't believe that I got to be a part of it. Even though my senior year with this organization was not as planned I would not have changed a thing about it,” Ernst said.
Every year dance morale captains choreograph a 15-minute dance to teach through the marathon. Due to the changes this year, each captain recorded portions of the dance while staying home to teach everyone through a live-stream event.
Dance Morale Captain Hallie Cunningham said, “I think for me and a lot of us we didn’t want to necessarily ask people for money because everyone is going through tough times right now so we just wanted to raise awareness and asked our friends to share our posts and to spread the word about the work we do.”
The morale captains continue to strive for their goals and already are considering the possibilities for next year. Cunningham was announced as next year's Assistant Director of Planning, which she will be overseeing the Dance Marathon portion of the event taking off. Staying motivated and inspired while at home, Cunningham made goals for herself in next year's event.
“Since we didn’t get to have an event this year one of our biggest goals is going to be bringing all of the participants back and really making this upcoming year big and showing everyone that we can always do something for the kids,” she said.
Along with dancers, there is also Bike for Tikes, a group of students that bike 180 miles from Cincinnati, Ohio to Bowling Green. Bikers spend the year fundraising and training for the marathon. This year, the bikers were able to find various ways to celebrate while continuing their efforts to fundraise.
Assistant Director of Bikes Brandon Bell said, “To celebrate at home we did our week-long virtual celebration, so we all posted different pictures and videos from years past on our social media accounts. For myself and a few members of my biker core team we were able to get out and ride about 27 socially distanced miles one day during our week-long celebration which was awesome.”
After an encouraging message from faculty advisor Craig Bell, the biker participants had renewed hope during this time. “To all the bikers this year, please know that you have made a positive impact. Because of your efforts, and those of all the dancers and everyone involved in Falcon Miracles, your commitment and fundraising will help provide much needed support for these families, and have a huge impact on their lives for years to come. The fact that we could not ride this year does not change the ultimate outcome… you are still helping the kids at Mercy Health Children’s Hospital,” Bell said.
This year's saying was “A challenge today, a brighter tomorrow.” While this year went unexpectedly, the 2019-2020 Falcon Miracles participants and executive team flourished through these unprecedented times. While raising money for children and participating in a string of events, they have celebrated life and brought positivity.
