BG Falcon Media Logo

BG Falcon Media published a story Sunday, Sept. 6 on its website covering a protest by several BGSU students against H2O church, that was held during its 11 a.m. worship service in downtown Bowling Green.  

In our haste to publish an online story immediately following the protest, BG Falcon Media published an article featuring only the side of those protesting and neglected to allow representatives of H2O church a full opportunity to present their side and challenge the strong allegations made against the church.

As journalists we are obligated to present both sides of the story and since the article lacked balance the article has since been removed from the website. BG Falcon Media apologizes to the leaders and membership of H2O for its lack of fairness in allowing both sides of the issue to be presented. We regret our error.

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments