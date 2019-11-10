Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA ON TODAY AS LOW PRESSURE TRACKS NORTHEAST UP THE OHIO VALLEY. PRECIPITATION WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW EARLIER IN THE DAY IN NORTHWEST OHIO AS COOLER AIR IS WRAPPED INTO THE BACK OF THE SYSTEM. AS THE SYSTEM CONTINUES EASTWARD, REMAINING AREAS WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW ON THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHEAST OHIO AND NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, LAKE EFFECT SNOW BANDS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SNOWBELT REGION. LAKE EFFECT SNOW MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES AND WILL CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING BEFORE FLOW SHIFTS ANY LINGERING BANDS OUT OVER LAKE ERIE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...LUCAS, WOOD AND HANCOCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD NEARLY STEADY IN THE LOWER 30S DURING THE DAYTIME HOURS ON MONDAY BEFORE FALLING INTO THE 20S ON MONDAY NIGHT. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE NORTH AT 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WEB SITE. &&