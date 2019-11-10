The 2019 American Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24. The awards show will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and broadcasted on ABC at 8 p.m.
The nominees for the AMAs are decided based on key fan interactions including streaming album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. The awards are decided entirely by fan votes, which fans can now vote for here. People can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per google account. Voting will close Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m.
It was announced on Oct. 30 that Taylor Swift will be honored as Artist of the Decade during the awards show. She has won more AMAs than any other artist of the decade and this year alone she is nominated for five awards. She has won the most AMAs out of any female artists, with 23 awards. Swift will perform the biggest songs of her career so far; so, it’ll be a performance you do not want to miss.
Selena Gomez will also take the stage to perform her new songs, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” This will be her first live TV performance in two years. The last time she took the AMAs stage was in 2017 when she performed her song with Marshmello titled “Wolves.”
The award nominations were announced on Oct. 24. Ella Mai announced four nominations on Good Morning America and the rest were announced throughout the AMAs social media accounts.
Post Malone received the most nominations this year with seven in total. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow with six nominations each. Eilish is a first time nominee this year, with nominations like New Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.
The nominees for artist of the year are Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. New Artist of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai. BTS, Billie Eilish, EXO, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes also picked up nominations for Best Social Artist.
The categories are also broken down into Favorite Artist, both male and female, in the genres pop/rock, country and soul/R&B. There are also categories for favorite song, album and duo/group in the same music genres. For rap and hip-hop, there are awards for favorite album, artist and song.
These are only some of the awards categories. In total, there are 29 categories, but not all of them will be aired during the broadcast.
Taylor Swift has five nominations this year and could break the record for most AMA wins of all time. Michael Jackson currently holds the record with 24 wins. If Swift leaves the night with two wins, she would break Jackson’s record.
So far there has been no announcement on who is set to host the show or what other artists are scheduled to perform. Those announcements will come as it gets closer to the actual awards show.
The 2019 American Music Awards are sure to be a big show full of memorable performances and plenty of awards. Tune into to ABC on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. to check it out.
