With the month of September winding down and more leaves beginning to fall on the ground, the time for October is rapidly approaching. With a new month means new albums to be released, so here are a few projects coming out in the spookiest month to look forward to.
Oct. 2
This day is arguably the most stacked release day October has to offer on paper. Coming two days after Lana Del Rey releases a spoken word album at the tail end of September, Bryson Tiller will return to release his third studio album on the fifth year anniversary of “T R A P S O U L” — the album that made him famous. Along with Tiller will be the return of Bon Jovi, who released their first self-titled album almost 37 years ago, and K-Pop group Blackpink who will be releasing their own debut album on this day as well. Not to mention releases from YG, William Shatner and Dolly Parton, and that’s without even mentioning solo albums from former band members like Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Matt Berninger from The National and Melanie C from Spice Girls. All that and a visual album from former Pink Floyd star Roger Waters, and the sequel to 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode” makes Oct. 2 a day to watch out for.
Oct. 9
The return of rowdy MC Dizzee Rascal, noise rock group METZ and screamo outlet Touche Amore amongst others.
Oct. 16
The return of IDM legends, Autechre will be paired with returning folk star Kevin Morby and English alternative band The Struts. And while being released two days prior, be on the lookout for hip hop veteran Juicy J’s new album “The Hustle Continues.”
Oct. 23
The return of “The Boss.” After releasing his first album in five years with 2019’s “Western Stars,” Bruce Springsteen is returning once again this year to release a new album in the form of “Letter To You.” Springsteen will be joined by the likes of experimental hip hop group clipping, Jeff Tweedy, John Frusciante, Pallbearer and The Mountain Goats amongst others.
Oct. 30
With multiple legends of the past coming back to drop albums in October 2020, it only makes sense for accomplished songwriter, Elvis Costello to make a comeback, also at the end of the month. Along with Costello will be the returns of Sam Smith, Mr. Bungle and Eels. To top off the month, prolific electronic producer Oneohtrix Point Never will make his return to music with his first studio album since 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.