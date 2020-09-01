With a new semester of school comes a new semester of music for all. While universities around the country test new operations to adapt to the pandemic, the students and staff who attend said universities have plenty to look forward to as it pertains to music in the coming months. With that said, here are the albums you should keep your peepers out for in September.
Sept. 4
Sept. 4 will provide fans with the long-awaited return of Big Sean, as the Detroit-born MC gears up to release his fifth studio album “Detroit 2” — the follow up to his highly regarded 2012 mixtape “Detroit.” Also due to drop, or so it’s been hinted at, is a new album from the one and only Lana Del Rey. Del Rey, who has had her fair share of controversy in the past year, released one of last year’s best albums in the form of “Norman F---ing Rockwell!” and the expectations for her next project have risen considerably since. Other releases to anticipate include projects from Bill Callahan, Throwing Muses and Hurts amongst others.
Sept. 11
While Sept. 11 is a relatively uneventful release day on paper, the top names billed are true heavy hitters in the music industry. The Flaming Lips, one of the longest tenured bands still making music regularly, is scheduled to release a new collection of material for all of the people who need their fill of the strange alternative-styled music the band thrives on creating. Speaking of weird music, the artform doesn’t get more enigmatic than that of Marilyn Manson. Another charismatic star originating from the ‘90s, it will be interesting to see how Manson’s music will sound in his fourth decade in the business. Along with the two ‘90s stars will be projects from others — such as Doves and Mastodon.
Sept. 18
On Sept. 18, one of the best albums of the ‘70s will be reimagined by the original creator. The album? “Tea For The Tillerman.” The artist? Yusuf a.k.a. Cat Stevens. While it is just a re-recorded version of the original album, it’ll be interesting to see how it sounds in more modern times. Also being released on this day are new albums from Napalm Death, Cults and A.G. Cook.
Sept. 25
Of all the days in September to look forward to, Sept. 25 arguably has the most potential. Leading the way on that day is Sufjan Stevens. Although the revered multi-instrumentalist released a collaborative album with Lowell Brams last year, the fact that this is Mr. Stevens’ first proper studio album since 2015’s classic “Carrie and Lowell” has given fans a hunger for another quality project. Also in the hunt for another quality release is the artist formerly known as Tity Boi. Currently known as 2 Chainz, he is riding a wave of momentum as his last two albums — 2017’s “Pretty Girls Love Trap Music” and 2019’s “Rap or Go To The League” — were some of the rapper’s best releases since changing his alias in the early 2010s. Arcade Fire’s Will Butler will also be releasing a new solo album, and look no further than the return of both Deftones and Idles for those who want some loudmouth energy to round out their September releases with.
