Boo! It’s October. You know what that means: time to get spooky! There’s plenty of great music yet to be released that you’ll be able to treat yourself with this month. Let’s dive right in.
Oct. 4
October gets off to a tremendous start with the return of both Angel Olsen and Danny Brown. Both released their last albums — “My Woman” and “Atrocity Exhibition” respectively — to widespread acclaim. Olsen’s indie opus took her career to the next level, while Brown’s eccentric “disasterpiece” led him to the upper echelon of heavy hitters in hip-hop. With Brown’s album being executively produced by legendary rapper/producer Q-Tip and Olsen’s being anchored by her typically sharp songwriting, these should both be considered Album of the Year contenders when all is said and done. If neither of those suffice, Oct. 4 also brings us the welcomed return of the band Wilco.
Oct. 11
Big Thief already released one critically acclaimed album in “U.F.O.F.” this year, but they look to repeat that success with “Two Hands.” Kim Gordon, formerly of Sonic Youth, will release her first solo venture after all these years in the form of “No Home Record.” Experimental crew Lightning Bolt will also make their return with “Sonic Citadel.”
Oct. 18
Gucci Mane will be dropping the sequel to his 2016 mixtape “Woptober,” and Clipping returns to try and extend their stay at the top of experimental hip-hop with “There Existed An Addiction To Blood.” If you’re interested in bands well past their prime, Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind will both be releasing albums on this day, alongside Foals.
Oct. 25
Arguably the most anticipated album of the entire year, FKA Twigs will be realizing her first full-length LP since 2015’s “LP1.” But the day has much more to offer from there. Neil Young & Crazy Horse will be releasing a new album, Van Morrison will be releasing a brand new album and Rex Orange County will be releasing his latest studio album. Alongside all of them are other big names including Swans, Underworld, Little Scream, Amon Tobin, Sunn O))) and plenty more.
Along with all of these, who knows if Kanye West will finally decide to release “Jesus Is King” after much delay in September. But just in case, be on the lookout for the potential latest from Mr. West.
