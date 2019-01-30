Like almost every year, 2019 will almost certainly have a new Pokémon game. The popular series from Game Freak, also my favorite video game franchise, will release the first core series role-playing game title on a home console, the Nintendo Switch, as the Let’s Go games are not part of the core series. However, they did allow the Pokémon team to become familiar with the Nintendo Switch hardware, which will hopefully allow the upcoming games to use the hardware to its potential. I haven’t been as excited for a new set of Pokémon games as I am for these games, and I don’t know anything about them. However, I can say what I want to be in the games which would make me enjoy the new games even more.
The most important thing I want in the game is for them to treat the player like they are smart. Something I hate about some of the latest games in the series is they must hold the player’s hand throughout almost the whole experience. “Pokémon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon” were the most egregious offenders in this regard, which felt like there were tutorials throughout half of the game and did not let the player find their own way through the world. The developers of the series have said the new games will be made for veterans of the series, which could give credence to hoping the new games respect the player’s time.
Something else I want in the new games are varied landscapes. “Pokémon Sun and Moon,” due to it being set on a tropical island region, did not include a lot of varied locations, which was disappointing and led to difficulty knowing where the player is at any point in time. I want to play a Pokémon game which takes me to unique places. Think about Generation 3 when the player had to dive into water and then come back up out of the water and then you’re in a city. Also think about Generation 2 where the player goes up a Japanese style tower to face off against the legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. These are the types of places I want more of in the games, and I hope the new games include memorable moments like these.
Also, being on the Nintendo Switch, I want the games to use an art style that fits the series as well as looks good for a game on the system. The Let’s Go games were gorgeous, but they aren’t what I want the core series to look like, keep that art style for the Let’s Go series if it continues to be a series. I’m not asking for something too graphically intensive but an art style that showcases the hardware well. When the games are revealed, I want to be able to think, “Those games are next-generation Pokémon games. They could not be made on any other Nintendo hardware.”
The most important aspect of Pokémon is, obviously the designs of said Pokémon. I am not going to go and say the new Pokémon games have terrible designs, quite the opposite in fact. I love the new designs a lot. Pokémon like Aegislash, Greninja and Palossand showcase the great design work the series has been able to put out in the latest games. I want the new games to take the designs to the next level. Make them as crazy as possible. I liked the Ultra Beasts in Generation 7, but I didn’t like the title of Ultra Beasts. Please go back to calling them legendary Pokémon. It makes them feel separate from the other legendary Pokémon, which might be the point, but all the same, it makes them feel less important not calling them legendary.
Lastly, in the new games I want the supporting characters to feel like they matter. Hau in Generation 7 and the rival in the Let’s Go games just feel like they’re there because every game must have a rival, not because they want them to be there. I want the rival to challenge me as a trainer, and to also not be such a pushover in their dialogue. Every time Hau mentioned malasadas, which is something he enjoys eating, it made me just want to destroy him another time in a battle. This extends to the player character as well. The character in Generation 7 was the worst it’s ever been, feeling like a blank face, and that’s not just a statement I’m saying, that’s literally what happens in the game. The characters react to things but the player just stands there making no facial expressions and it’s insulting for a game in the late 2010s to still be doing this.
Pokémon is my favorite series, and no matter what happens, I will still be buying the new games. But that doesn’t mean I can’t ask for some things to either return or be introduced to the series for the first time. I can only hope the team looked at what worked and what didn’t work.
