Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE HURON RIVER NEAR MILAN BLACK RIVER AT ELYRIA MAUMEE RIVER AT WATERVILLE SCIOTO RIVER NEAR PROSPECT EAGLE CREEK ABOVE FINDLAY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE. * UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 11:30 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS...9.4 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 11.2 FEET BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 12.0 FEET...WATER INUNDATES SOME OF THE PARKING LOT OF THE DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DISTRICT IN PEMBERVILLE AND WATER STREET IS FLOODED. IN WOODVILLE THE LOWER PORTIONS OF SOUTH CHERRY STREET NEAR TRAIL MARKER PARK INUNDATED. FLOOD WATERS THREATEN HOMES ON BIERLY STREET, BRIDGE STREET, AND WATER STREET IN PEMBERVILLE. SOME ROADS SOUTHWEST OF PEMBERVILLE FLOOD. &&