Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT OTTAWA...SENECA...SANDUSKY...WYANDOT...WOOD...HANCOCK AND LUCAS COUNTIES... AT 811 PM EST, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM LAMBERTVILLE TO NEAR BOWLING GREEN TO NEAR PANDORA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS AROUND 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. ONLY A COUPLE HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OF RAIN IS EXPECTED.