‘Black Widow’
Release Date: May 1
The twenty-fourth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) between the events of Civil War and Infinity War, as she is on the run from the government. She is then caught in a conspiracy that links to her past before she was an Avenger. Fans have been asking for a Black Widow film for years and it looks like this film is bringing everything they wanted packed with action and more exploration of her character. Sure this is a prequel, but that doesn’t mean it still can’t be a fun movie. For fans of Black Widow and the MCU, this film is for you.
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
Release Date: June 5
The sequel to the hit of 2017 and the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe follows Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the year 1984. She fights a man named Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) as well as an enhanced woman named Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), while also reuniting with her love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) who was thought dead in the last movie. This movie brings what worked in the last movie with action and likable characters to something different being set in a new time period. If you liked Woman Woman, then this is an easy recommendation.
‘Fast and Furious 9’
Release Date: May 22
The ninth film in the Fast and Furious saga follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team as they face Dom’s younger brother Jakob (John Cena) who teams up with the villain of the last movie Cipher (Charliz Theron). At this point in the series, everybody knows what to expect. Cars, implausible action scenes and people talking about family. If you are a fan of that, then this is for you.
‘Free Guy’
Release Date: July 3
This movie follows Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a non-player character in the open-world game, Free City. After two programmers of the game insert themselves inside Free City, Guy becomes aware of what he is and decides he wants to be the hero of the game. If you're a fan of Ryan Reynolds and video games, then this could be the film for you.
‘Tenet’
Release Date: July 17
This movie follows a secret agent (John David Washington) who’s tasked to prevent World War III by going back in time. This movie is directed by Christopher Nolan so if you enjoy his other films like Inception or The Dark Knight Trilogy, then you might enjoy this movie.
