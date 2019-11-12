“Of all the shows we’ve played in the last four years, this one will remain with us the longest, because not only is it the last show of of this album, but it is the last show that we’ll ever do,” were the words spoken by Creeper front-man Will Gould before they played their last song of their Nov. 1, 2018 show. The show was at London’s KOKO venue and was sold out. Following their final song, “Misery,” each member placed their Callous Hearts jackets in a pile and left the stage, the backdrop reading, “Even Eternity Ends,” a reference to their 2017 debut album, “Eternity, in Your Arms.”
Once videos of the Southampton-based band hit social media with no explanation from the band about what happened, fans were confused. Was this the end of Creeper? Did they just witness the band’s last show without even knowing it? Or was this just a dramatic way for the British rockers to end their current era?
Answers did not come the days, weeks or even months following the show. It was as if the band just disappeared, never to be seen again. Even as a casual fan of this band, I was confused and wanted to know what was next for this band.
It would be almost a year before fans would get their answer. There was no activity on any of the band’s social media accounts, no word of what was next to come for this band, until cryptic posts on their social media accounts started to appear.
Then, on Sept. 29, the band reappeared and tweeted out “NOVEMBER 1st. NO ONE FORGIVES.” with a link to an event page for an intimate show at Club 229 in London. The headliner of the show being listed as Fugitives of Heaven, the band also changed their name of social media to Fugitives of Heaven. The show also marks exactly one year after their KOKO show.
So, what happened next? During the show on Nov. 1, the band played their old music, but also debuted a new song titled, “Born Cold”.
Creeper tweeted, “But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars - they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death. This is Born Cold.” with a link to their website that has all the ways to stream the single.
Gould also said in a Kerrang! magazine article, “this song is an introduction of one of the more villainous characters from our new story. It was inspired by what the Thin White Duke was for David Bowie - a more selfish, narcissistic character,” explaining the story behind the song.
There has been no announcement of what the title of their second album will be or when fans can expect to hear it.
It was also announced that the band will be supporting the band BabyMetal in the UK in February. The dates run Feb. 19-23.
Creeper were also on the cover of the UK-based music magazine Kerrang!. A picture of the six-piece band, straight-faced, with Gould in a black suit jacket, pants and tie with a white shirt and a red rose pinned on the jacket, while the other five were all in white outfits with accents of black in belts and suspenders. The headline reads “The Resurrection of Creeper: How Punk’s Dark Knights Cheated Death.”
That is all that Creeper have revealed about what fans can expect from the band’s return. But, Creeper are no strangers to mystery and at least the fans now know the band is not over, they are just beginning.
Follow the band on twitter @creepercultuk to see what they will surprise the world with next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.