With the weather getting colder, there is less to do outside, so why not kick back and relax while watching some of TV’s finest fall releases? From comedies to dramas, there will certainly be plenty of shows to binge watch.
Luckily, this is the time of year most networks come back for the season. Here is your guide for TV shows to watch this fall.
‘Saturday Night Live’
Network: NBC
Genre: Sketch Comedy Variety Show
Return: Sept. 28, 11 p.m.
NBC’s sketch comedy powerhouse will be returning for its 45th season this year. Last season alone, the show was nominated for seven Emmy’s in categories such as Outstanding Guest Actor, Outstanding Guest Actress, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and of course another nomination for the unstoppable Kate McKinnon for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The cast will be very familiar, adding only two new cast members: Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, the first Asian cast member of SNL. The only actress to leave is 52-year-old comedian Leslie Jones, who was the oldest cast member to join. She left the show to pursue other projects. Aside from the small cast change, the hosts that have been announced so far are very exciting: Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, Kristen Stewart and a return of legendary former cast member Eddie Murphy. Along with the hosts, the show includes a set of outstanding musical guests such as Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’
Network: FXX
Genre: Dark Comedy
Return: Sept. 25, 10 p.m.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a sitcom about a group of five friends who run a bar in South Philadelphia and consistently display unethical behavior in every way possible with absolutely no sense of shame to get what they want, will be starting its 14th season. They will now tie with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” for the record of the longest-running, live-action comedy series in TV history, and it is needless to say Rob McElhenney and friends show no signs of taking their foot off the gas. Coming off last season’s very deep and emotional performance of Rob McElhenney’s character coming out as gay to his father in the finale, it will be exciting to see where the gang goes this year. This season will include a guest appearance from Dolph Lundgren as John Thundergun, and feature cast member and "A.P. Bio" star, Glenn Howerton’s directorial debut. Since August 2005, the cast and crew have proven they are truly in this for the long haul.
‘Modern Family’
Network: ABC
Genre: Single Camera Comedy
Return: Sept. 25
The family comedy “Modern Family” is making a return for its 11th and final season. Over its past 10 seasons, the show has won 22 Emmy Awards and has been nominated for a total of 80. Although the last couple seasons haven’t had a great audience, the show still holds up as one of ABC’s top five scripted series on a consistent basis. This season is going to be taking a lot of turns. According to co-creator Steve Levitan in an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter,” this season is going to be different.
“One of the arcs for next season will just be Dylan, Haley and these two new babies living in the Dunphy house, and how it affects that household and everybody in it. We will keep her working so that it’s not easy and everybody has to help out a little bit. So that’s a good place to start, that there’s going to be literally some new life into that house. We have a couple of other ideas for the other two households as well. That’s how we start it, and then we had to begin aiming toward what we think our ending might be.”
‘Big Mouth’
Network: Netflix
Genre: Animated Comedy
Return: Oct. 4
The wildly inappropriate yet highly acclaimed animated sitcom “Big Mouth” is making its return for its third season this fall. The show’s first two seasons have both received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an Emmy nomination, and it shows no signs of stopping, being renewed for a total of six seasons. For this upcoming season, creator Nick Kroll has decided to switch things up a bit on how this season is going to work.
“Season 3 is a dissection of what it’s like to be a kid right now. The first couple of seasons were a nostalgic look back at our childhood based on our stories. We’re still doing stories that are based on us but it’s really about kids now,” Kroll said in an interview with Gold Derby.
This season will also feature a few new voices aside from the already outstanding cast: Judd Hirsch as Andrew’s Grandfather, Wanda Sykes as the ghost of Harriet Tubman, Ali Wong as a pansexual student and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti voicing Nick’s cell phone. With this cast, it's hard to believe the show is going to be slowing down anytime soon.
‘9-1-1’
Network: FOX
Genre: Procedural Drama
Return: Sept. 23
“9-1-1” looks to be making a “splash” this year. The third season of the very popular, high-pressure first responder experience is about to be back, and as the trailers show, this season is going to be as ridiculous as ever. This season, newlyweds Athena and Bobby aren't going to have the chance to enjoy their time with each other as a tsunami shoots toward the Santa Monica Pier. The show has yet to fail to amaze people, and it doesn't look like it’s season three is going either.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.