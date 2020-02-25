Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH COULD CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALONG WITH LOW VISIBILITY AT TIMES. * WHERE...LUCAS AND WOOD COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&