If your Thanksgiving is anything like mine, you spend every year glued to your television, watching football while you eat your way through an entire Thursday. This year’s slate of games was nothing special, but viewers got a massive treat during the annual Cowboys-Redskins game when the first trailer for Disney’s “The Lion King,” a new live-action remake of the 1994 cartoon classic, aired.
The Internet seemed to break after the commercial aired, reactions ranging from ecstatic joy to critical indifference. The trailer was viewed 224.6 million times worldwide in its first 24 hours, a record for Disney, making it the second most viewed trailer of all time behind Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” in that time frame. The remake features photorealistic CGI animation and was directed by Jon Favreau, who was picked after the success of his remake of “The Jungle Book” two years ago.
While the movie is one of many live-action remakes Disney has scheduled over the next decade, “The Lion King” is easily the most successful and high-profile work to be released. It is the highest grossing traditionally animated movie of all time and won two Academy Awards when it was released, as well as spawning multiple sequels, a broadway musical and a television show. Here are some gut reactions to the new trailer and the remake as a whole.
Amazing photorealistic recreations of iconic scenes
The trailer opens with a series of wide shots of animals travelling across the savanna and bodies of water to gather at Pride Rock, and fans of the original film will recognize some of the iconic shots from the movie’s opening sequence in the trailer. Scenes of Mount Kilimanjaro, a sun rising over the savanna and birds flying over water are all visually spectacular and do justice to the original movie without deviating in a way that hurts the quality.
The similarities don’t stop there. A wide shot of the iconic Pride Rock is eerily similar to the original movie while baby Simba is held up in a similar manner and blessed by Rafiki.
The recreation of iconic scenes shows the movie has a commitment to retelling a classic story in a different medium, providing optimism that “The Lion King” will be one of the best remakes Disney has done to date.
This cast is spot-on
The end of the trailer features a list of the actors who are starring in the remake. James Earl Jones will be returning as the iconic voice of Mufasa, Simba’s father, while Academy-Award nominated Chiwetel Ejiofor will be voicing his evil brother Scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will be voicing the duo of Timon and Pumba, and I cannot think of any two people more suited to star in those rolls.
John Oliver will be playing Zazu, the bumbling advisor to the King, while the ever wild Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key are two of Scar’s hyenas. But perhaps the most exciting casting lies in the two lead rolls of Simba and Nala.
Simba will be voiced by Donald Glover, while Nala is being voiced by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Both of them are award winning musical artists who have been responsible for some of the most culturally significant moments of the past five years, and the possibility of the two doing a duet of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” is enough to make any heart melt.
The animation is of the highest quality
The final thing that stands out from the trailer is the quality of animation. While some fans have complained about preferring the animated expressionism of the original to the realism of the remake, realistic characters give the story a completely different dynamic. The movie will likely feel much more cinematic, potentially providing a deeper emotional range than the original.
The quality of animation also makes this movie intriguing for all ages. Whether it is a child viewing the movie for the first time or an adult who adored the original, the new style of animation provides new opportunities for the movie to enhance the story.
