Lead singer of The Cars, Ric Ocasek, died in New York City on Sep. 15 at the age of 75 from natural causes. He was most known for founding and performing lead vocals for the famous new wave rock band, The Cars, in 1976.
Ocasek took classes at BGSU during the summer of 1963, but did not receive a degree, according to Director of BGSU Marketing and Communications Sarah Bednarski.
The lead vocalist also attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, OH, for a brief period of time, but he ended up dropping out of college to pursue a career in music.
This decision proved to be fruitful for him as he formed various bands and grew his connections in the industry. He met many of the members that would eventually form The Cars with him during this time period, those being Benjamin Orr, David Robinson, Elliot Easton and Greg Hawkes.
They released seven full-length LPs as a band, the last one being “Move Like This” in 2010 after Orr’s death.
Ocasek also had a notable career outside of The Cars, releasing seven solo albums as well as a collaborative spoken word album, “Getchertitkz,” with Alan Vega of the band Suicide and poet Gillian McCain.
During and after his music career, Ocasek also built up an impressive resume of producer credits. He helped produce three albums for Weezer, an album for Bad Religion, an album for No Doubt and many more.
The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Despite Ocasek’s death, both his legacy and the legacy of The Cars will live on in music history.
BGSU gave an official statement on Ocasek’s death: "Bowling Green State University joins the world in mourning the loss of Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, a BGSU student in the ’60s. The music of the Cars was an indelible part of the soundtrack of the ’70s and ’80s and lives on forever. He’ll be missed."
