We can’t fight it: finals week has arrived. Luckily, one of the best ways to cope with the impending stress and potential monotony of trying to cram everything in at the last minute is by listening to music. Not only is music the ultimate stress relief, but film music, in particular, can be an extremely beneficial option when searching for that motivational spark that makes every bit of studying feel worthwhile.
Whether it’s because this music is engaging enough to connect with but not so over-the-top that it becomes a distraction, or because there’s something about it that you can relate to your own situation, here are some great film scores that will breathe some much-needed life into your finals week.
‘Blade Runner’ (1982) — Vangelis
Greek composer Vangelis is celebrated all over the world thanks to his Oscar-winning compositions for the sports drama “Chariots of Fire,” a theme you’re likely to know without even having seen the movie. But his follow-up efforts for Ridley Scott’s cyberpunk masterpiece proved that he was more than a one-trick pony.
Set in a futuristic 2019, “Blade Runner” toys with questions regarding elitism, poverty and what it means to be human as it captures one operative’s struggle to hunt down a group of advanced androids known as “replicants.” It combines the best of both classic film noir and dystopian sci-fi in its depiction of the future.
Likewise, the accompanying score was composed almost entirely on synthesizer, but nevertheless retains the classical style Vangelis was trained in, bringing a quiet and melodic beauty to match the film’s austere visuals and sophisticated ideas. On top of being quite soothing due to the composer’s careful blend of synths, chimes and saxophone, many of the soundtrack’s pieces feature bits of the film’s dialogue woven into the mix, demonstrating just how integral it is to the connection one makes with the fictional world, with the culminating track, “Tears in Rain,” serving as a prime example.
‘Catch Me If You Can’ (2002) — John Williams
In truth, the legendary John Williams has crafted some of the most memorable music in film history, with his frequent collaborations with director Steven Spielberg giving us such iconic and instantly recognizable scores as “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Jurassic Park,” just to name a few.
Compared to these efforts, his work on “Catch Me If You Can” is more easy-going and light-hearted, and sees him embracing his roots in the jazz world. It’s a whimsical, fun, but nevertheless ominous set of pieces that perfectly reflect the entertaining escapades of a young con artist in the 1960s and the federal agent hell-bent on catching him.
Moreover, unlike some of Williams’ more thrilling music, the relaxed, happy-go-lucky tone of his work here doesn’t draw too much attention to itself, resulting in a great collection of sounds to have on in the background without the worry of distraction. And if this isn’t enough, the soundtrack’s inclusion of the likes of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Nat King Cole is sure to please as well.
‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990) — Danny Elfman
This is another composer-filmmaker pair who go hand-in-hand. Danny Elfman’s decades-long partnership with Tim Burton has resulted in the musical stylings of “Beetlejuice,” “Batman,” and perennial favorite “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” But “Edward Scissorhands” is the film that both men consider their favorite. And after listening to Elfman’s beautifully haunting score, it’s not hard to see— or perhaps hear— why.
Guiding the listener through the titular character’s journey of self-discovery and his all too brief brush with love, the score speaks to Edward’s innocence, his capacity for compassion, and his quirkiness with Elfman incorporating everything from a harp to a piano to a children’s chorus to give the story a fairytale-like quality.
Each of the soundtrack’s orchestrations, especially the emotionally evocative “Ice Dance,” encapsulates the fantastically bizarre nature of the story, but also serves as the perfect window into its relatable themes of alienation and the need to be understood. Also, given that the film is set near Christmas, it just might be the perfect listen to get you into the holiday spirit, that is if you haven’t already given into the holiday hits that blare through the radio everyday.
‘The Social Network’ (2010) — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
A collection of orchestrations that are as worthy of your attention on their own as they are when played over the film they are featured in, the score for “The Social Network” is as groundbreaking as Facebook itself, embodying both the unlimited potential the media site had in its early years and the turbulence surrounding Mark Zuckerberg’s rise to worldwide notoriety.
Trent Reznor, frontman of rock band Nine Inch Nails, teams with composer Atticus Ross for a moody soundtrack that rewards his experience with industrial, alternative and electronic rock. As diverse as the soundtrack is, however, it is grounded by a very simple, piano-based leitmotif, a musical cue heard throughout the song, that perfectly compliments the film’s thematic anxieties toward the digital revolution and attempts to engage with Zuckerberg’s somber mindset as he permanently changes the way human beings communicate at the expense of his closest relationships.
The film postulates that “getting there first is everything,” and the subsequent score moves along at a breakneck pace, serving as a perfect option to increase your motivation and get your own creative juices flowing.
‘Interstellar’ (2014) — Hans Zimmer
In terms of modern film music composition, Hans Zimmer is undoubtedly one of the best, but his score for “Interstellar” is unlike anything he’s ever produced. When Zimmer was approached by Christopher Nolan with the opportunity to score the filmmaker’s ambitious space epic, he was not let in on the film’s major plot details or its grand scale.
What he was informed of was the father-daughter bond that drives many of the film’s most emotional moments; with this one element serving as his inspiration, he traded in his sweeping orchestral tendencies for something much more personal and profound, turning the film’s intergalactic voyage into a human experience.
Most notably through his brilliant incorporation of a pipe organ, Zimmer wrings out the tension of the heart-racing “No Time For Caution” while providing overwrought pieces like “Stay” and “Where We’re Going” with their dramatic resonance. When absorbed in one sitting, Zimmer’s finished product reminds the listener that time is of the essence, especially when responsibilities and personal goals are on the line. Perhaps you might be able to take something away from it as you cram in some much-needed studying time.
‘First Man’ (2018) — Justin Hurwitz
From one monumental space mission to another, though this one is likely to sound a bit more familiar. A far cry from the musical feel of Hurwitz’s Oscar-winning work on “La La Land,” and the sweeping scores of similar space-themed movies like “Apollo 13” and “The Right Stuff,” this dramatization of Neil Armstrong and NASA’s journey to the moon contains a score that is surprisingly subdued and intimate.
The film itself is removed from Cold War politics and focuses primarily on a reluctant man dealing with personal tragedies while carrying the weight of an entire country on his shoulders; the score follows suit by channeling Armstrong’s grief and simultaneous lust for adventure into Hurwitz’s confident use of the Theremin.
Of course, the film is not overpowered by its incorporation of electronic music, as Hurwitz draws inspiration from a number of sources, injecting a melodically somber harp into the Armstrong family’s interactions, while giving the Apollo 11 sequences an atmospheric, brass-heavy weight that underscores the impact of Armstrong’s accomplishments.
The moon landing strongly capped off an entire decade which, much like our good friend 2020, was all but defined by social upheaval and general uncertainty. As students, a strong end to this semester is just the thing we might need to cap off this year, and if that’s the case, this score can help your performance in more ways than one.
‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (1994) — Thomas Newman
Thomas Newman is the most nominated living film composer yet to receive an Academy Award for his music, and “The Shawshank Redemption,” for which he received his premier nomination, remains his finest work to date. Newman is an underappreciated master when it comes to using music to elicit an appropriate emotional response from the listener, which is perhaps why his contributions to the iconic prison drama have played such an important role in the film’s legacy.
“The Shawshank Redemption” was not an immediate success upon its release, but has endured largely due to its optimistic ideals about friendship and clinging on to your dreams in even the direst of circumstances; these ideals are flawlessly communicated through Newman’s piano- and string-heavy score, providing a beacon of light in a dark and weary world.
From the downbeat “Stoic Theme” to the lively and animated “Rock Hammer,” to the melancholy “Brooks Was Here” and the triumphant “So Was Red,” Newman’s score has something for everyone, as he reaches for several emotional sensations at once and hits each note perfectly. Just like Andy Dufresne’s relationship with fellow inmate Red, this score reminds you of what’s worth living for, fills you with hope, and restores your faith in humanity. And God knows we all could use some of that right now.
