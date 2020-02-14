Local Bowling Green band Teamonade released their new single, “goin thru it,” today.
It’s a standalone single, so it won’t be featured on the upcoming LP they plan on releasing by the end of the year.
“We figured we’d put out a single, so that way people don’t have to wait too long between releases,” drummer Ryan Tong said.
The single can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp.
Written by member Osi Okoro, “goin thru it” is about mental health and weathering depressive times in life.
“It’s about the difficult chunks in life; particularly in regards to mental stability. It’s just about that transition into adulthood, and how it can be hard,” Tong said.
The song is especially personal for Osi Okoro, as it was inspired by an emotional time in her life.
According to a description of the song she provided Tong with, Okoro said, “I’ve always felt happiest in the summer. I wanted to create something that would embody that warmth and give me comfort at such a difficult and transitional part of my life. Sometimes you need a reminder that each effort you put into living your life is enough.”
The song is emotional for all three members of the band - Tong, Okoro and TJ Parker, Tong said.
Teamonade also has upcoming tours; one with local band Half Kidding and a band from Indiana - Summerbruise - from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1., as well as a tour with Pictures of Vernon, running from May 1 to May 5. More information on their tours can be found on their Facebook and Twitter.
