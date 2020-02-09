In 2020, Taylor Swift really is the only modern artist who could credibly release a documentary called “Miss Americana.” After all, she was the country sweetheart turned pop icon who sustained fame and success for over a decade by playing a nice, all-American girl. In this documentary, Swift proclaims the death of the nice girl and the expectations that come with her.
Historically, Swift has been thin-skinned and closely guarded in equal parts. She’s always included intimate details about high-profile breakups and public feuds in her songs without ever directly revealing who the songs were about. Incidentally, she was even tighter-lipped about her political and religious affiliations, neither of which were ever up for discussion. So, it’s as refreshing as it is shocking to hear her defiantly proclaim, “I am a Christian. That’s not what we stand for,” about Republican senator Marsha Blackburn’s so-called “Tennessee Christian values” before publicly endorsing two Democratic candidates.
Her conscious departure away from the expectations set for and by her make up nearly the entire run-time of the documentary. For one thing, she swears, a lot, but it’s even more shocking to hear politically-charged terms like “fascism” and “misogyny” from those famously red lips. The woman who denied being denied the feminist label has now embraced it, discussing topics like the way women in entertainment are largely treated as disposable once they turn 35, or how “frilly and spineless” it would be for her to celebrate Pride Month without saying anything to further the fight for queer liberation and rights. While she doesn’t go into intersections of race or class as many may want, this documentary never aims to showcase Swift as the perfect feminist. It aims to showcase Swift’s personal and political growth and succeeds in doing so.
This, combined with her admission to struggling with an eating disorder and a deeper look at the “dehumanizing” process of her sexual assault trial, are completely antithetical to the Swift we were presented with for over a decade. Even when she began making pop music instead of country music, she presented herself as largely apolitical and unfailingly polite. Now, she admits professionals in her industry discouraged her from saying anything potentially controversial, despite wanting to speak out against Trump in 2016. She reveals a popular mantra from label executives and publishers was “Don’t be like the Dixie Chicks,” who were famously blacklisted from country radio after frontwoman Natalie Maines made a negative comment about former President Bush in 2003.
If the goal of her 2017 album “Reputation”was to embrace the villainous narrative she and the media fed into surrounding her numerous beefs and breakups, “Miss Americana”aims to craft an image closer to the real woman beyond the artifice. Those aforementioned beefs and breakups are included, but not delved into with much detail. Long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn is never even mentioned by name, and we are only shown his face once. While it’s clear there was strategy as to what was included and excluded, it doesn’t make it feel any less genuine. In fact, delving into her emotional state rather than potentially detracting from the established themes or reigniting old controversies is one of the film’s best creative decisions. It provides evidence that the previously-unshakeable Swift can be bent and occasionally broken.
The Swift we are given in this documentary is neither victim nor villain. She is not the pure princess or the treacherous snake she’s made herself out to be over the years. At the end of the day, she’s an artist who has begun trying to use her huge platform to do good, and that makes “Miss Americana”worth the watch even for diehards, old fans and even ex-fans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.