By the end of the 2010s, rock music had all but faded from the mainstream consciousness and was replaced by hip-hop as the most popular form of music. The lines between what is considered rock and what is considered alternative were blurred more than ever as they seemingly blended together in the public eye.
The few bands that stood out became the biggest names, such as Twenty One Pilots or The 1975.
Arguably the biggest of these names, however, was 2019 Coachella headliners Tame Impala. Releasing three albums in the 2010s, Kevin Parker stood out for his inventive takes on old school styles, bringing him to the 21st century. For example, 2012’s “Lonerism” evoked ‘60s psychedelia, while 2015’s “Currents” used a more ‘80s type of sound.
Now, five years after “Currents,” they have released their first album of the new decade “The Slow Rush.”
Tame Impala’s musical output has been anything but tame in the past decade, but on “The Slow Rush,” Kevin Parker attempts to make his version of a tame body of work that sees him contemplating life as an artist in his thirties after a decade of music behind him.
This theme immediately makes itself clear on opener “One More Year,” a shimmering track that uses vocal effects as if to mask the self-reflection that’s looking to be discovered.
Then, the album takes a strange turn on both “Instant Destiny” and “Borderline.” The former sees Parker attempting to utilize a falsetto that he doesn’t seem proficient at using, while the latter just comes off as a safe and boring radio single. The choice to use “Borderline” instead of leftover “Patience” was a baffling one in the lead-up to the album’s release, and is an even more baffling one now that the album has come out.
Luckily, much like how life has ups and downs, the album bounces back with a string of great tracks.
“Posthumous Forgiveness” details the rough relationship Parker had with his father, and is a very touching piece of music about learning to love and forgive people when you won’t get the chance to see them again.
From “Breathe Deeper” onward, the tracklist provides a great groove of different emotions one right after the other. Throughout the tracklist, “The Slow Rush” begins to feel more and more like their most modern-sounding album.
Where this album really shines in terms of highlights is on the back half, specifically the last two songs pairing well and the stunning closer. “Lost In Yesterday” is arguably one of the band’s best songs in their entire run. A very groovy and heart-thumping song, “Lost In Yesterday” is the heart and soul of the album, and is the quintessential song to play when asked what the overall sound of the project is.
“It Might Be Time” is the embodiment of the album from a lyrical perspective, as it reflects on life and the idea of getting older. The drums used on this track might be the hardest hitting drums of Tame Impala’s discography. Last, but not least, the seven-minute closing track “One More Hour” is like a sadder sounding version of “Let It Happen” from “Currents” on the opposite end of the tracklist. While that may sound like a negative, it just means that this is a very personal closing note for the album, and worth the listen.
“The Slow Rush” is not the most innovative record in the band’s catalog. It’s the sound of Kevin Parker trading in his hippie spirit for a day job and a suit. While you could make the case that the album is their worst, it is by no means a bad album whatsoever. This is an above-average album by a band that normally puts out music unlike anyone else.
“The Slow Rush” falls short of that hippie energy that made previous albums so great, it is by no means an album that reeks of yuppie energy. This is the sound of getting older, and yet Tame Impala has yet to put out an album that feels old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.