Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZING OR SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE WHO HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&