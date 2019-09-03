With school kicking into full swing this month, you might need the occasional break from studying and classes. Here's some shows and movies to help you kick back and relax for a night:
‘GLOW’ (Season 3)
Currently streaming on: Netflix
"GLOW" is about the creation and growth of an all-women's professional wrestling program in the 1980s. Starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, it shows an unfiltered look at the trials and tribulations of getting such a program up and running. Brie, Gilpin, Maron and Jackie Tohn all deliver stellar performances with some truly intense and often darkly comedic scenes.
A particular highlight of the show is how troubled personal lives of many of the stars are often more dramatic than the over-the-top theatrics of the wrestling promotion itself. “GLOW” doesn't hold back with its behind-the-scenes drama, which helps support some truly engaging storylines and an underdog group you can't help but root for.
‘The Fifth Element’
Currently streaming on: Amazon Prime, Hulu
A seminal classic of sci-fi adventures, "The Fifth Element" presents a world on par with worlds like in "Dune" and "Star Wars." It was directed by Luc Besson and starring Milla Jovovich and Bruce Willis in some of their best performances, as well as Gary Oldman with his classic despicable villainy.
What makes "The Fifth Element" such a classic is that not only does it tell a wild and creative story, it embraces its own absurdity in ways that other sci-fi epics like "Star Trek" does not. Everything in this movie is slightly over-the-top, and enjoyably so. The plot may lose itself at certain points, but the visceral assault of colorful action and even more colorful characters make this a must-watch.
‘Mindhunter’ (Season 2)
Currently streaming on: Netflix
Do you have an odd fascination with serial killers? "Mindhunter" scratches that itch by showing the development of criminal profiling in the FBI, focusing on classifying murderers in order to anticipate and hopefully prevent more.
The show stars many underrated actors, with Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv taking center stage as the heads of the FBI's Behavioral Sciences Unit. Their contrasting personalities make the somewhat tired “buddy-cop” trope fresh again with some very real drama and consequences.
One of the other major highlights of the show is the amazing performances given by the actors portraying the serial killers. These interviews are extremely compelling and do not shy away from the gruesome details, with Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper being a particular standout.
‘Sorry to Bother You’
Currently streaming on: Hulu
“Sorry to Bother You” is one of the most outlandish films of this decade, and while its increasingly crazy and ridiculous plot deepens, it's hard not to fall in love with the deeply satirical look at capitalism, racism and many other controversial topics affecting people from all walks of life.
The cast is star-studded, but it's the lower profile actors who steal the show. Lakeith Stanfield and Armie Hammer especially give fantastic performances, delivering comedic gold left and right.
Boots Riley's feature film debut as a director put him on the map as someone to watch out for. Words cannot do the insane narrative of this film justice, so make sure you watch it as soon as you can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.