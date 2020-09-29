Tomorrow is the start of a new month. And that means a whole new batch of movies and shows and to sink your teeth into. Here’s some picks to get started with:
‘Hubie Halloween’
Streaming on: Netflix
On a Dec. 3 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Adam Sandler foretold of an intentionally horrible movie on the horizon if he didn’t win an Oscar for his career-defining performance in 2019’s “Uncut Gems.” His snubbing of the golden statue was heard all across the lands, and he may be following through on this dire portent with his first feature film role in almost a year.
“Hubie Halloween” releases on Netflix on Oct. 7, otherwise known as the day of reckoning. The cast and crew are rounded out with members of Sandler’s crew, including actors Kevin James and Rob Schneider. Sandler is a co-writer along with Tim Herlihy, the co-writer of 2015’s critically-panned Sandler flop “Pixels.” Steven Brill, director of two of Sandler’s ill-received series of 2010s Netflix comedies, is the director behind this likely loathsome All Hallow’s Eve lesson from Sandler on the dangers of crossing him.
‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’
Streaming on: Netflix
From series creator Mike Flanagan and many of the producers from “The Haunting of Hill House,” the second season in the horror anthology series premieres on Netflix on Oct. 9. The trailer implies a similarly uneasy atmosphere surrounding a spooky old residency as seen in the previous season, with emotional drama and personal struggles as the driving force behind the mystery. This season will be taking its inspiration from author Henry James’ “The Turning of the Screw.”
The second features many returning cast members as well, including Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas.
‘On The Rocks’
Streaming on: Apple TV+
From the creative mind of Sofia Coppola, “On The Rocks” is the latest film in Coppola’s career-long string of sole directing and writing credits.
The Bill Murray and Rashida Jones led feature follows the aging playboy Felix and the exhausted mother Laura as a father-daughter duo on a citywide journey to discover the truth behind her husband’s suspicious business trips. As Felix’s adulterous lifestyle and regressive view on what marriage is and isn’t clue him in on trouble in his estranged daughter’s own marriage, one relationship begins to unravel as another is rekindled over the course of one night.
The supporting cast is filled out by Marlon Wayans as Jones’ husband, Jenny Slate and Jessica Henwick. It will be released on Oct. 23.
‘The Undoing’
Streaming on: HBO Max
On Oct. 25, in her second HBO series as a lead actress and producer, after “Big Little Lies,” Nicole Kidman plays the role of a successful therapist, Grace Fraser, whose life begins to fall apart the day before her first book is published.
The series is directed by Susanne Bier, known for “Bird Box.” David E. Kelley, series creator for “Big Little Lies,” also serves a writing and creative role in this series as well. Kidman is backed by a supporting cast including Hugh Grant as her husband Jonathan, rising young actor Noah Jupe as the couple’s son, Donald Sutherland and Edgar Ramirez.
