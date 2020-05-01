Summer is coming and with it comes a question: Do I go outside and get bitten by mosquitoes or do I stay inside and stare at a TV screen? Stay inside, obviously. But if you can’t resist the fresh air, at least take your phone or laptop outdoors with you to catch these new additions to streaming services.
‘Upload’
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
From Greg Daniels, the creator of two of the most popular sitcoms of the 2000s, “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” comes a vibrant new sci-fi comedy. Nathan Brown, played by Robbie Amell, is inches away from death and chooses to have his consciousness uploaded into a virtual afterlife. There, he meets Nora, who’s tasked with teaching him the ins and outs of his new world. “Upload” premieres on Amazon Prime on May 1.
‘Monster House’
Streaming on: Hulu
Nostalgia beware, it’s time to see if a beloved 2000s animated movie is as good as we remember on May 1. We’ve all fought a living house that’s tried to devour our neighborhood, and it’s no different for DJ (Mitchell Musso), Chowder (Sam Lerner) and Jenny (Spencer Locke). After his parents leave for the weekend, DJ and his pals soon realize that their neighbor’s creepy house also likes to eat people. The movie toes the line of the PG rating and features Mitchell Musso’s voice acting only a few years before he utilized his vocal chords for what some may call a music career — albeit a short-lived one.
‘Hollywood’
Streaming on: Netflix
Set in — you guessed it — Hollywood, up-and-coming actors, filmmakers and showbiz wannabes chase their dream of hitting it big in the wake of World War II. Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, the creators of “Glee,” take the classic tale of aspiring Hollywood stars and set it to a retro, stylized and star-studded backdrop of people who want to work against an oppressive industry. While the series doesn’t look like it’ll be breaking any new ground, its trailer’s soundtrack and look effectively emulates the starry-eyed and dreamy Hollywood of the ‘50s. Watch it on Netflix on May 1.
‘The Lovebirds’
Streaming on: Netflix
Kumail Nanjiani, a tried-and-true comedic actor, and Issa Rae, a fresher face to the genre, team up to solve a murder and evade the police in this rom-com that was another unfortunate release affected by COVID-19. The two actors play a couple who are suddenly involved in a murder on a happy date night and decide to run from the scene of the crime. Prepare for slapstick, one-liners and increasingly terrible decisions when the movie releases on Netflix on May 22.
