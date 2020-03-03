Winter is coming to an end, sort of. But that doesn’t mean go outside and enjoy the weather. Here’s some choice picks coming to streaming this month that can keep you cooped up from dusk ‘til dawn.
‘Hillary’
Streaming on: Hulu
With the 2020 campaign in the throes of being narrowed down and politicians under scrutiny for actions throughout their entire lives, the documentary series “Hillary” aims to give an intimate portrait of one of the most powerful women in 21st-century politics. Going over her 2016 campaign for president, milestones throughout her life and featuring interviews with her, Bill Clinton, their daughter Chelsea and many others close to her, the series will show the life of one of the most admired and controversial women in political history. Find it on Hulu on March 6.
‘Blow the Man Down’
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Winning Best Screenplay at the Tribeca Film Festival and nominated for many other independent film awards in 2019, “Blow the Man Down” is about two sisters navigating the dangerous criminal scene in their hometown in an attempt to cover up an incident they were involved in. Featuring rising actresses Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe as the two sisters and beloved character actress Margo Martindale as the town’s dubious matriarchal figure, “Blow the Man Down” has the pieces to provide some of the emotionally heavy and uncomfortably raw storytelling in an independent film that is unlike many blockbusters today. Catch it on March 20.
‘The Circle Brazil’
Streaming on: Netflix
What began as a British reality TV series in 2018 has morphed into a massive and fresh take on the reality television format. Players, each in their own personal apartments, communicate over a specially-designed social media in an attempt to gain popularity and influence the game. But, the catch is that they can be anyone they want; so, expect catfishes right and left. Currently, the U.S. version of “The Circle” is on Netflix, with plans for Brazil to drop on March 11 and France to come sometime this year.
‘Black Panther’
Streaming on: Disney+
For anyone who said the MCU couldn’t be anything more than CGI schlock, Exhibit A: “Black Panther.” It shoved the superhero genre in a direction that has only been grazed since its release, and probably won’t be explored more until “Black Panther 2.” Breaking the mold and stigma against superhero movies by winning three of the six Oscars it was nominated for in 2019, as well as setting multiple box office records, it went on to become a cultural touchstone. It legitimized the genre in ways that others before it failed to do, and portrayed its message in a way that tug at the heartstrings but still made clear what it needed to say under the expert direction and vision of Ryan Coogler. It will be releasing on Disney+ on March 4.
