‘Hala’
Streaming on: Apple TV+
Coming to Apple TV+ on Dec. 6 is Minhal Baig’s “Hala.” With writing credits on critically acclaimed shows like “BoJack Horseman” and “Ramy,” director Minhal Baig looks to tell a more personal story as the titular Hala struggles through her senior year of high school.
With up and coming talent Geraldine Viswanathan helming the main character, the film looks to take inspiration from coming-of-age dramas like “Lady Bird” and shows highlighting the daily struggles minorities experience in the U.S. like “Atlanta” and “Ramy.” With Baig’s established writing skills, “Hala” is sure to be an emotional hit.
‘The Witcher’
Streaming on: Netflix
Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Witcher” book series and CD Projekt Red’s video game adaptations of the novels need only wait until Dec. 20 to see Henry Cavill become the Butcher of Blaviken. Also, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has assured fans that the show will maintain the franchise’s characteristic mature content and R-rating in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
In the same interview, Hissrich stated that the show will be adapting the source material, not the best-selling video game series, much like Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” is adapting the original graphic novel over Zack Snyder’s 2009 film.
The trailer shows no holding back on the horrific beasts and tough decisions Geralt encounters on his journey, so look forward to a gripping show from beginning to end.
‘Marriage Story’
Streaming on: Netflix
Divorce is almost never an easy endeavor, and director Noah Baumbach displays it warts and all in an unflinching look at a couple severing their ties.
Currently sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Marriage Story” doesn’t take sides, showing how both parties are struggling to divorce amicably, but parents, lawyers and children don’t make the grueling process any easier. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s have been hailed by critics as emotionally complex and wholly understandable.
On Dec. 6, grab a box of tissues as “Marriage Story” is sure to tug at the heartstrings and warrant a waterfall of tears.
‘The Two Popes’
Streaming on: Netflix
Inspired by true events, “The Two Popes” shows the behind-the-scenes transition of power in the Catholic Church as conservative Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) is succeeded by liberal Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce).
Tradition and progress clash as the two men attempt to find a middle ground between their oppositional beliefs in order to start the Catholic Church off on the right foot when Francis assumes his position as pope.
The film is slated to release at a perfect time, Dec. 20, as political divisiveness is becoming increasingly more volatile. “The Two Popes” will display arguments and agreements from behind the Vatican walls as both men try to establish what the future for their institution will look like.
