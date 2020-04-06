Staying inside, unless you have to go out to stock up on necessities, is highly recommended. But what can you watch during those long days spent indoors? Here are some monthly recommendations of movies and shows to take your mind off of things.
‘Parasite’
Streaming on: Hulu
Taking home the Best Picture Oscar usually guarantees a film’s high quality, and 2019’s “Parasite” might be the cream of that crop. Director Bong Joon Ho and the cast and crew also took home three more awards: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. The screenplay was more than deserving of recognition, as its tale of two families on opposite ends of South Korea’s social class structure gradually becomes more convoluted and tense in the best ways possible. With top-notch performances from the cast, jaw-dropping cinematography and a climax that will send chills down your spine, “Parasite” will keep your eyes on the screen and your ears tuned in until the final credits roll. “Parasite” comes to Hulu on April 8.
‘Mrs. America’
Streaming on: Hulu
FX’s partnership with Hulu will put some of its most highly anticipated content exclusively on Hulu. One of the premieres will be “Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale and much more stellar acting talent. Set during the ‘70s feminism movement, the political landscape of the U.S. is at a crucial turning point, as support behind the Equal Rights Amendment is growing, but Blanchett’s Phyllis Schlafly stands in the way. The mini-series was created by Dahvi Waller, who wrote and produced episodes of “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Mad Men.” Get ready to binge on April 15.
The James Bond franchise
Streaming on: Amazon Prime, HBO
With “No Time To Die” being postponed, anyone looking to scratch that British-spy itch can do so in early April when every film from Sean Connery’s first to Pierce Brosnan’s last can be found on Amazon Prime. For Daniel Craig’s more recent and less-sexist outings, “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace” and the amazing “Skyfall” are currently on HBO. Despite the unfortunate postponement of Craig’s last Bond film, the 24 prior films, and the non-canonical “Never Say Never Again,” should suffice for now.
‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’
Streaming on: Netflix
“Tiger King” has positioned itself atop the meme throne for the time being. Joe Exotic, his collection of wild animals, and his favorite big cats are caught amidst an onslaught of outrage from animal rights activists, including Carole Baskin. The shady Joe and his even shadier zoo go head-to-head with the equally morally questionable conservationists nipping at his heels. The incredibly true story will have you scratching your head as to how these people got away with what they did, and Joe’s eccentric personality will make sure you can’t take your eyes off him. The docu-series is currently on Netflix.
