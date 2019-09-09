In February of 2015, Marvel and Sony came to an agreement for the rights to Spider-Man being involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The deal stated Sony would get to distribute and has final creative control over the MCU movies where Spiderman is the main character, and Disney, the owner of Marvel, got full control of the movies where he is not the main character. This deal led to Spider-Man being in three Avengers movies and two solo movies which grossed over $2.1 billion in total.
About two months after the release of the most recent Spider-Man film, Disney and Sony had a falling-out during renegotiations for a new movie deal, leading to Spider-Man being pulled out of the MCU. Disney was unsatisfied with its original deal to receive 5% of the theatrical gross for the films. They tried to settle on a 50-50 agreement between the two major studios but Sony refused.
In my opinion, Disney is completely in the wrong in this dispute. This is the studio that has been the distributor of the top six highest-grossing films of 2019, including the now highest-grossing movie of all time, “Avengers: Endgame”. It is very understandable for Sony to believe they are entitled to more of the money than Disney is.
In an Entertainment Weekly article, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige opened up about the fallout, “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”
Feige seems content with the situation. However, Disney is going to have a hard time writing around this issue considering the fact they made Spider-Man a major character post-Endgame.
In the end, this fallout is an example of big corporations being blinded by greed and money, not caring about how their decisions affect a massive fanbase.
