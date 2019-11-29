‘Mr. November’ - The National
Andrew Bailey | Pulse Editor
This song is about John Kerry’s presidential run in 2004, which he lost. Although I have no plans to ever run for president, the song’s themes of anxiety and meeting other people’s expectations is still a relatable human experience. The song shows Kerry struggling to reassure himself that he will succeed and the massive difference between practicing in his dressing room and appearing publicly in front of the country. Something that has weighed over me since I graduated high school is that I am woefully unprepared for the real world, post-college. Whenever I worry that I’ll end up failing miserably (which is every day), repeatedly telling myself that everything will turn out fine helps mitigate my anxiety. Like the titular Mr. November in the chorus, I tell myself that I won’t f--- up, and that keeps me hopeful.
‘Night Changes’ -One Direction
Rosiland Fletcher | Copy Chief
Yes, One Direction, a lovely band from the early 2010s that stole young girls’ hearts. I was one of the girls who were infinitely in love with the boys. My favorite song from the band is “Night Changes.” The song can be interpreted in various ways, from relationships to an individual’s first sexual encounter. However, I’ve interpreted the song differently and found comfort in the song as a coping mechanism. As an individual who struggles with mental instability, the song is a comfort when I face a bout. Words of affirmation is my love language, and the song is simply that. This song, in the past five years, has gotten me through anxiety attacks, depressive episodes and the everlasting thought of life’s rapid pace. Despite all the change and uncertainty, no matter how fast the night changes, or in my interpretation, life changes, there are some things that will never change.
‘Hand in My Pocket’ - Alanis Morissette
Abby Shifley | Managing Editor
Life is full of paradoxes, just like this song. Even though Alanis Morissette was best known when my parents were in college, “Hand in My Pocket” still resonates with me and my college experience. In this song, Alanis says you can be unsure about where life will take you and still be OK. “What it all comes down to / Is that no one’s really got it figured out just yet,” but “Everything is just fine, fine, fine.” Sometimes it can feel like you have to have it all figured out in college. But guess what? You don’t. Life is unpredictable, and it’s going to take you to amazing places if you just let it. Remember: You can be “broke,” “green,” “overwhelmed,” “happy,” “wise” and “sane” all at the same time. Oh, and the song has some sick harmonica solos, in case you need further convincing to give it a listen.
‘Geronimo’ - Sheppard
Brian Geyer | Social Media Editor
At one time, “Geronimo” was a hit. It was on the top of the charts and was played on every major radio station. Although “Geronimo” is no longer popular enough to be on radio stations, I believe the beat the song brings is still worth listening to. “Geronimo” reminds me of a summer day where the sun is shining bright. When I’m not having the best day or the winter days are a little too dark for my liking, I know I can listen to this song with its high-energy beat to get me out of bed or get me to my morning classes. I love the atmospheric sound the track projects, making it a perfect song to listen to while walking to class. Plus, the fast beat is perfect when you’re a little late to class.
‘Mr. Brightside’ -The Killers
Courtney Brihan | Reporter
Even though this song came out in 2003, it has become a timeless classic. There is something about screaming the lyrics at the top of my lungs that instantly puts me in a good mood. The lyrics are so iconic and different from other songs and really has such a distinct message that it can’t be compared to any other song. Everyone who has gone through a break-up can relate to Mr. Brightside because it’s about putting on a brave face even when your mind is going crazy. The lyrics “Now they're going to bed, and my stomach is sick, and it’s all in my head” is an example of trying not to imagine your ex with someone else. Brandon Flowers, the band’s frontman, said in an interview, “We’ve never not played that song live, because it stood the test of time and I’m proud of it. I never get bored of singing it.” Neither do we, Brandon!
‘Happy Dance’ - MercyMe
Brionna Scebbi | Editor-in-Chief
I first heard this song while attending a dance fitness class my best friend was leading. From the first few notes, I was convinced that it was impossible to be down while listening to this song. The music is upbeat, the message is overwhelmingly positive and some of the religious undertones — MercyMe is a Christian group — have been helpful to me when I need an energy boost in life. So if you’re in need of a peppy song to do your happy dance to, add this one to your pick-me-up playlist.
‘The World at Large / Float On’ - Modest Mouse
Hunter Huffman | Campus Editor
These songs stand side-by-side as the introspective opener to Modest Mouse’s 2004 album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.” I discovered them during my junior year of high school, a point marked with both good and bad times, often at the hand of anxiety. At the beginning of the day, as I drove to school, I’d throw on “The World at Large” as a meditation of sorts – it's mellow, slow-burning instrumental alone was therapeutic, shoving my anxiety to the side. The song’s runtime took up most of the drive, so I’d queue “Float On” to the very moment I pulled into school. Both songs discuss uncertainty, change and staying positive through these hurdles, all of which applied to me back then and apply to me more than ever in my college years. The transition from childhood to adulthood can be undoubtedly distressing, but “good news will work its way to all them plans,” as “Float On” reinforces.
‘Thursday’ - Jess Glynne
Mary Ross | Forum Editor
My sister first introduced me to this song, and I have been hooked on it ever since. “Thursday” is a song about loving yourself and accepting yourself for who you are even if you aren’t what society wants you to be. It helps me remember that though I am not always doing well, I always have the ability to pull myself out of whatever dark space I am in by accepting who I am and where I am. It helps me remember that I am worth it and I am unique and beautiful in my own way, which is something I let myself forget a lot. Plus, the slightly upbeat song always puts me in a mood to dance and sing, which always helps me feel better no matter what mood I’m in.
‘Could Have Been Me’ - The Struts
RC | Reporter
Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around every once in awhile, you could miss out. This is essentially the theme of The Struts’ 2014 single “Could Have Been Me.” It’s a song that urges the listener to not think twice about taking a risk in life. This is a perfect uplifting song that can be used as motivation for almost anything; the gym, asking out that guy or girl or anything in between. Nerves be damned. Don’t live to regret not listening to this track.
‘Don't Give Up’ - Peter Gabriel
Vaughn Cockayne | Web Editor
The video for Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush’s “Don’t Give Up” is so perfectly choreographed. It consists of the two singers just spinning in an embrace as the sun is eclipsed into complete darkness, only to find the two singers still in a supportive embrace after the sun has come back from behind the black eclipse. That is what the song feels like to me. A long and beautiful embrace. Supportive words of people who seem to know exactly what your soul is capable of. The song begs all to not give up on life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.