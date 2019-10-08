David Bowie - ‘Modern Love’
David Bowie was a true musical chameleon during his lifetime. The man had so many different phases, it’s easy to get lost in his expansive catalog. One of his most underrated hit singles was “Modern Love” off of 1983’s “Let’s Dance.” Produced by Nile Rodgers of Chic, the track showed Bowie could do pop music that still sounded distinctly him. With “Modern Love,” Bowie was able to captivate dance clubs in the ‘80s the same way he had been wowing critics in the ‘70s and would continue to do so until the day of his death.
Bonus points:
“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars” (1972), “Low” (1977) and “Blackstar” (2016).
Jeezy - ‘I Do’
Rap music has a history of being deemed misogynistic. So when Jeezy — then known as Young Jeezy — brought along Jay-Z and Andre 3000 to make a song about marriage, it came off as uniquely wholesome. Jeezy and Jay turn in verses about finding a woman from the streets. Andre, on the other hand, steals the show with a verse detailing his fascination with one woman in particular. “Say I do I do I do I do/So we can float up outta here in this hot air balloon/Let’s put a baby butterfly up in your little cocoon/And maybe 2030 our baby she’ll be nerdy make the whole club swoon.” You may now kiss the bride.
Bonus points:
“Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” (2005) and “Put On” with Kanye West.
The 1975 - ‘She’s American’
While they haven’t necessarily hit their stride as album makers until recently, The 1975 has always known how to craft infectious pop hooks. “She’s American,” track five off of 2016’s “I like it when you sleep for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it,” is a prime example. The song talks about the differences between the British band and Americans, such as the idea that Brits have crooked teeth. Whether it’s teeth or this track, nothing needs to be fixed.
Bonus points:
“A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” (2018)
The Chainsmokers - ‘Roses’
With their brand of lazy songwriting and melancholic dance music, it’s easy to get fed up hearing The Chainsmokers get overplayed on the radio. However, “Roses,” featuring Rozez, is a diamond in the rough amongst all those formulaic pop bangers. A song that encapsulates what it feels like to be in love when you’re young in this day and age, “Roses” harkens back to a time where The Chainsmokers needed to rebound after the success of “#SELFIE” with something new. Love them or hate them, they could have easily become one hit wonders. Songs like these are how they steered left and dominated top 40 radio in the middle of this decade.
Bonus points:
The Chainsmokers are not a good album band, so your best bet would be a song like “New York City.”
Steely Dan - ‘Do It Again’
If you can decipher the meanings of Steely Dan songs upon first listen, bless your soul. Steely Dan, made up of Donald Fagen, Walter Becker and random studio musicians make music that is incredibly odd yet just as accessible. “Do It Again” — off of their debut album “Can’t Buy a Thrill” — is about the different things that typically motivate men. For a band that was never really interested in making rock music, you’d be hard pressed to find better ‘70s classic rock than this tune.
Bonus points:
Anything from Steely Dan’s original run from 1972 to 1980 will satisfy.
