Whether you agree or not with the sentiment that The Beatles are the greatest band to have ever lived, there’s no denying the cultural touchstone that they are. When the quartet broke up between 1969 and 1970, however, the members didn’t suddenly stop being megastars. That being said, here are five songs by former members of The Beatles to get you through the week.
John Lennon - “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)”
Kicking things off is, unfortunately, the first Beatle to have left us. John Lennon spent his time post-Beatles being an advocate for peace and love, before the complete opposite took him away from us at the all-too-young age of 40 in 1980. While most people will play “Imagine” when they think of the most experimental member of the band, listing the track here would be a disservice to the rest of his catalogue. A song like “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” gives off the same optimism as an “Imagine,” but is more upbeat and danceable. The song also sounds live as opposed to edited to be perfect, which makes the track come off as more natural and likeable.
Ringo Starr - “It Don’t Come Easy”
Believe it or not, Ringo Starr became the first breakout star from The Beatles in terms of chart success. The unlikely early success from the drummer is a crazy thing to think about considering how overshadowed he is by other members nowadays. However, it’s easy to see why he might gain some of that early chart success with tracks like “It Don’t Come Easy” — his most critically heralded track to this day. Just don’t listen to “You’re Sixteen” if you don’t want to be up in arms about something.
Paul McCartney - “Maybe I’m Amazed”
Paul McCartney was technically the first official band member to leave the group, and is also arguably the most famous member of the group to this day. Through longevity and overall great songwriting, it’s not hard to see why McCartney plays to sold out arenas night after night to this very day. “Maybe I’m Amazed,” released in 1970 off an album where he played every single instrument in “McCartney,” is a show-closer that he still busts out to this very day.
George Harrison - “Awaiting On You All”
The quiet Beatle, George Harrison, may have released the best Beatles’ solo album in 1970’s “All Things Must Pass.” A triple album, “All Things Must Pass” is a stockpile of songs Harrison began recording while the group were still together. One of the best tunes on the entire record is “Awaiting On You All,” a song that evokes pure joy and, strangely enough, the feeling of giving during Christmas season. Unfortunately, George Harrison died in 2001 due to lung cancer, but the body of work he left behind is undeniable.
Wings - “Silly Love Songs”
The former members of The Beatles went on to form multiple bands in their day, such as John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band or George Harrison’s Travelling Wilburys supergroup, but arguably the most famous of them all was Paul McCartney’s Wings collective. Songs like “Band On The Run” made the new group legendary, and songs like “Silly Love Songs” only further cemented that status. An easy karaoke staple, “Silly Love Songs” is one word: fun. The Beatles made a lot of music, both together and apart from each other, but this may be the most fun song any of them ever created.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.