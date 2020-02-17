Fifth Harmony - “Miss Movin’ On”
Kicking things off with the most recent of the girl groups on this list, Fifth Harmony first broke out on the scene with this 2013 banger about life post-breakup. With an infectious hook and great vocals from each of the five members, it’s easy to see why they would become such a prominent force in pop culture before breaking up in 2017.
The Supremes - “You Can’t Hurry Love”
Continuing on with the oldest of the girl groups here, The Supremes were one of the biggest success stories to ever come out of Motown. Songs like “You Can’t Hurry Love” show exactly why, with some of the catchiest music of the ‘60s. There is a reason The Supremes are held in such high regard with talents like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder also around on the label, and songs like this are why. If you happen to only know this one through the terrible Phil Collins cover from the ‘80s, go out of your way to give the actually good version a try.
TLC - “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg”
There was never, and more than likely will never be, another girl group similar to TLC. Chili, T Boz and Left Eye were a unique three-person combination that felt like a perfect storm every time you heard a record of theirs. While they would get better, most notably on the 1995 album “Crazysexycool,” “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” off of 1992’s “Ooooooohhh… On The TLC Tip” is the group at their most fun. Rest in peace, Left Eye.
Spice Girls - “Wannabe”
“Wannabe” is arguably the most famous song to ever be released by a girl group. As the best-selling single by ‘90s phenoms the Spice Girls, this song was everywhere at the time and has stood the test of time 24 years later. Zig-a-zig-ah not required, but highly recommended.
Destiny’s Child - “Bootylicious”
This right here is just funky. Much more than the group where Beyoncè got her start, Destiny’s Child was a force to be reckoned with all on their own back in the day. Originally a quartet, the most famous lineup of Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and, yes, Queen Bey made some of the most beloved bops of the late ‘90s and early 2000s. While not necessarily their most popular song, “Bootylicious” off of 2001’s “Survivor” showed the chemistry and fun energy that made the group such a joy to listen to. Utilizing a sample of Stevie Nicks classic “Edge of Seventeen” to perfection, Destiny’s Child used another female anthem to make an entirely new one. Salute.
