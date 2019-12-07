Pitbull - ‘Give Me Everything’ (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer)
“Me not working hard? / Yeah right! / Picture that with a Kodak / Or better yet, go to Times Square, take a picture of me with a Kodak.” It was with those immortal words that Pitbull launched the biggest banger of 2011. While the featured artists pull more than their own weight, especially Ne-Yo, Mr. 305 proves more than why he is the president of the United States. Anytime you tune into a song starring the one and only Mr. Worldwide, you had better be ready to have a great time. Dale.
Flo Rida - ‘Who Dat Girl’ (feat. Akon)
If there was ever a guy who could be second in command to the party monster that is Pitbull, it would have to be the guy whose name is literally Florida. You can gather all you need to know about this song from a video of Ron Swanson from “Parks and Recreation.” This is a rager above all other ragers. Flo Rida has such a way with words, and Akon sings so heavenly that you’ll also be wondering who that girl was. Timeless.
LMFAO - ‘Party Rock Anthem’ (feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock)
Their name may be LMFAO, but you won’t be laughing by the end of this club hopper. In fact, there’s a very good chance you’ll be crying. And shuffling. Crying and shuffling at the same time. The perfect combination. LMFAO were kings when it came to getting people on the dancefloor, and this — maybe their most popular song — was no exception. These two geniuses were making better party music than The Beatles, mainly because The Beatles never made party music. However, if they did, this is what it would sound like. Incredible.
Limp Bizkit - ‘My Way’
The perfect song to listen to when you’re angry and ready for a change. You’ve been thinking about it for a long time now, but upon listening to this sick track, you are finally going to do it. You get in the car and drive like a person possessed. All of this happens while you listen to this song on repeat. You finally get to your destination. You walk in and eventually walk out changed. You have done it. You, my friend, have gotten a perm. That’s a decision you will never regret until the end of time, and it’s all thanks to good ol’ Limp Bizkit. Thanks, Limp Bizkit.
Whatchya - ‘Taste You Like Yogurt’ (feat. Flula Borg and Flynt Flossy)
There were discussions going on when this song was first released that the video for this song should replace any and all sex education programs at schools. That’s not true, but once you get to finally see it, you’ll wonder why it isn’t true. Whatchya crafted the ultimate song about love, desire and passion with this tasteful bop. Sung partially in German — the sexiest language — Whatchya’s ode to this healthy alternative to ice cream has modern classic written all over it.
