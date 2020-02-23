For the past couple weeks, we’ve been taking a look at a total of ten songs from boy bands and girl groups. Now, to wrap the whole thing up, here are five songs by solo artists that came from either boy bands or girl groups to get you through the week.
Harry Styles - ‘Adore You’
The most recent to have split from their group and shoot to superstardom, Styles was a beloved member of One Direction who has since become even more beloved as a solo artist. With his flamboyant persona and charming demeanor, Styles has proven that he’s here to stay with two albums since 2017 already under his belt. “Adore You,” off of 2019’s ”Fine Line,” is his best offering as far as straightforward pop singles.
Justin Timberlake - ‘What Goes Around…/ ...Comes Around (Interlude)’
By the end of *NSYNC’s run, it was clear that Justin Timberlake was being positioned to be the breakout star of the group. However, when he began to link up with super producers such as Pharrell and Timbaland in the years after, nobody could have predicted just how high JT’s stock would rise. With some of the most ambitious music to come out of a former boy band member, Timberlake has surpassed his former group to the point where it’s hard to imagine him having to share the stage with four other people. This track may technically be considered an interlude, but this seven and a half minute slobberknocker showcases exactly what makes Timberlake such an enigmatic figure in pop music.
Beyoncè - ‘If I Were a Boy’
Talk about solo artists you couldn’t imagine having to share a stage. What can anyone say about Beyoncè that hasn’t already been said a million times? A fantastic singer, a dedicated artist and potentially the best live performer since Michael Jackson in his heyday. Queen Bey has only managed to get better as the years have passed, and doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down anytime. “If I Were a Boy” may not be her flashiest track, but the vocal performance shows a range of talent that will get guys to sing this song that’s really supposed to be a diss track towards them.
Diana Ross - ‘I’m Coming Out’
Along with artists like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross was an artist that found plenty of success out of her Motown collective in the form of The Supremes. Starring alongside the aforementioned Jackson in “The Wiz” might be enough for some people, but some people are not Diana Ross. Diana Ross is a queen that is still revered by her peers to this very day, and “I’m Coming Out” was one of many outstanding tracks to drop during her solo peak.
Bobby Brown - ‘My Prerogative’
Bobby Brown has earned quite the reputation in the public eye in both positive and negative ways. Luckily, it appears he doesn’t care what people think about him. While everyone from New Edition went on to earn success to varying degrees, Bobby Brown is the only one who still feels like a star all these years later. Songs like “My Prerogative” show why, with attitude and finesse that really showcase what made Brown such an electric performer in the ‘80s and into the ‘90s.
