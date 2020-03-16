So, how was your week? Anything big happen? In all seriousness, times are a bit crazy right now, so here are five songs to help get you through the quarantine you should be going through.
Disturbed - ‘Down With The Sickness’
From the minute you hear the quiet muttering of lead singer David Draiman, you feel the need to strap in your seatbelt for the ride that’s about to come. As the track builds, the anticipation begins to grow in your gut. Finally, a random monkey noise blares through your headphones and you feel the irresistible urge to bang your head. The first minute or so if this song is as contagious as a virus. As for the rest of the song, it’s actually quite terrible. But hey, that first minute was a real thrill ride.
Joy Division - ‘Isolation’
A great band to binge while you self-quarantine, the short-lived Joy Division made this anthem for what you should be doing right now all the way back in 1980. While the late, great Ian Curtis’s vocals still sound as haunting as usual, the instrumental of this track foreshadows the more upbeat, electronic sound that the remaining members of the band would perfect with New Order.
Lil Wayne - ‘A Milli’
Weezy F, baby, and the F is for, “For the love of God, stay at home.” Lil Wayne uses the refrain, “I’m ill,” multiple times during this famous anthem, and it’s never been more appropriate to blast out of your home speaker system. Wayne goes on to spit bars that prove just how “ill” really is on the microphone. Except for that one line where he says, “I’m a venereal disease, like a menstrual bleed.” That is not correct.
Egypt Central - ‘You Make Me Sick’
The anthem for Donovan Mitchell to sing to Rudy Gobert, Egypt Central’s “You Make Me Sick” is a great song about resentment toward someone. Released in 2008, the song really evokes the feels of unhappiness that one person feels toward another, and is great for a variety of occasions. After a fight, after a breakup, after a shower, after washing your hands for twenty seconds like a normal human being and many more situations.
Tom Jones - ‘It’s Not Unusual’
If you haven’t realized it by now, there’s clearly a theme to this list. However, this is the exception to the rule. A banger above all other bangers, Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual” will have you busting out the Carlton dance in your hazmat suit in no time. It’s not unusual to love this track.
