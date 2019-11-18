Weezer - ‘Tired of Sex’
A strange song from a strange album by an equally unique band. In “Tired of Sex” from their 1996 classic “Pinkerton,” Rivers Cuomo and company discuss the toll fame has taken on them; specifically in the love-making department. The song, like all of “Pinkerton,” was produced by the band itself ensuring that it sounds raw and unhinged. Cuomo would later state that he hates the album, but songs like these have helped the album endure after such a mixed reaction upon initial release. If the lyrics don't make you feel the angst, the frenetic energy of the guitars and drum fills surely will.
Bonus Points: “Weezer” a.k.a. “The Blue Album (1994) and “Pinkerton” (1996). Please don’t venture too far after that unless you want to try out “Weezer” a.k.a. “The White Album” (2016).
P.M. Dawn - ‘Set Adrift on Memory Bliss’
There was a period in time where producers in hip-hop were taking samples from everywhere like gangbusters regardless of the original tunes popularity. One of the brightest examples of this is P.M. Dawn’s 1991 single “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss,” which is made up mainly of Spandau Ballet’s “True.” The song actually acts as a precursor to the late ‘90s where Puff Daddy was sampling every famous and recognizable top 40 hit he could lay his hands on. Unfortunately, the original song is not available on streaming services, but if you go out of your way to find it you won’t be disappointed.
Bonus Points: As mentioned earlier, any Puff Daddy & The Family song from the late ‘90s samples many top hits prominently. If that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll find it there.
Elliott Smith - ‘Say Yes’
Listening to Elliott Smith’s 1997 album “Either/Or” and looking for songs that sound somewhat happy is not the easiest task in the world. However, after all the gloom and sadness the record offers, “Say Yes” provides a potential glimmer of hope at the end of an endlessly dreary project.
Bonus Points: While there isn’t necessarily a bad Elliott Smith album that was released while he was alive, your top choices would be either 1997’s “Either/Or” or 1998’s “XO” (no pun intended).
Breathe Carolina - ‘Blackout’
Add this one to your list of early 2010 songs you (most likely) forgot about. “Blackout” most closely resembles the sound of a party at its peak on a Saturday night. The refrain of “This won’t stop ‘til I say so” is said with such confidence that it almost sounds like a truthful prophecy. You won’t want the morning after to come anytime soon.
Bonus Points: Party music is an acquired taste just as much as the alcohol you choose to drink at said party is. If you’re looking for some good early 2010’s ragers, Afrojack’s “Take Over Control (Extended)” or Far East Movement’s “Like a G6” may work.
Led Zeppelin - ‘Trampled Under Foot’
There are not many blemishes in the catalog of Led Zeppelin. One of the greatest bands to have ever been assembled, you’d be hard pressed to find an album of theirs that doesn’t sound as good today as it did when it first came out. One of their most underrated songs is “Trampled Under Foot” off of 1975’s “Physical Graffiti”, because recommending a song like “Stairway to Heaven” or “Whole Lotta Love” would just be too easy at this point.
Bonus Points: C’mon. It’s Led Zeppelin. Pick almost any of their albums and enjoy the ride.
