Wu-Tang is for the children. The best Asian collective to have ever run roughshod over hip-hop has put out numerous classics as a group, while also spawning some of rap’s most enigmatic solo stars. Here are five songs from the group to get you through the week.
Wu-Tang Clan - ‘Bring Da Ruckus’
The world’s introduction to the group sets the tone perfectly, not only for their debut album, but for the rest of their years to come. Featuring verses from Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck and GZA with production from the one and only RZA, the group kicks off the legendary “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” with a braggadocious kick to the throat. The use of kung-fu samples that would be frequent throughout their career and gritty instrumentals helped spearhead a movement that helped launch the unit into the stratosphere.
GZA - ‘Shadowboxin’’
Known to be arguably the most technically proficient MC of the crew, GZA’s debut solo album — 1995’s “Liquid Swords” — is a masterclass in lyricism and one of the first testaments of the consistent greatness of the Wu. This track, a duet with Method Man, is one of the group’s most famous songs as far as solo works go. That recognition is well deserved, as the track has a unique soundscape and excellent verses by two of the pack’s most talented artists.
Raekwon - ‘Ice Cream’
Raekwon’s 1995 debut solo album “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx,” much like “Liquid Swords” released the same year, is not only a great Wu album, but one of the great hip-hop albums of the ‘90s. Not to say “Liquid Swords” isn’t — because it is — but “Liquid Swords” doesn’t have a song with as much potential crossover appeal as “Ice Cream.” Featuring the likes of Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Cappadonna, “Ice Cream” is not exactly a song you should play for your girlfriend, but is definitely up there as it pertains to Wu-Tang’s odes to females.
Ol’ Dirty Bastard - ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’
Taken away from us far too soon, Ol’ Dirty Bastard was far and away the most charismatic member of the Wu-Tang Clan. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” his most famous, and quotable, song, is a track that only somebody like ODB could pull off. Waxing poetic about liking it “raw,” ODB takes such a strange subject matter and makes it the catchiest song in the entire Wu-Tang catalogue.
Ghostface Killah - ‘The Champ’
Ghostface has, arguably, the most critically acclaimed albums among Wu-Tang rappers. With albums like 2000’s “Supreme Clientele” and 1996’s “Ironman” under his belt, it’s not hard to see why. This cut from 2006’s “Fishscale” shows how the MC never lost any of his touch in the 13 years after he first broke onto the scene with one of the most important groups in rap music history.
