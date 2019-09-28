‘The Notebook’: Ally & Noah
Mary Ross | Forum Editor
Though “The Notebook” is heavily regarded as a classic love story since its first publication, and after the book was turned into a movie, the relationship between Noah and Ally became known widely across the world. But their relationship doesn’t depict the healthiest of starts — or anything else — until they reach their elder years in the nursing home. Their relationship starts with Noah almost killing himself, by dangling off a Ferris wheel, in order to get Ally to agree to go on a date with him. Their first date, Ally is tricked into going on a double date with Noah after repeatedly saying she had no desire to go out with him. But after that date, their relationship takes off with a series of lies, the biggest of those lies being lies to Ally’s parents. Her parents rarely had any idea of her whereabouts as Noah and Ally were always sneaking off, both during the day and late into the night. Ally also neglects to tell Noah about her big decision to go to Sarah Lawrence for college, a decision that would alter their entire relationship even if it had the stability to withstand the distance. Moreover, their relationship is also plagued with constant fights, which were fixed by kissing or hugging each other. Although there is no denying Ally and Noah were crazy in love with each other, being in love does not make a relationship healthy. The lies, fights and situations they put each other in all show the toxicity of their relationship.
‘The Office’: Jim & Pam
Bri Scebbi | Editor-in-Chief
Jim and Pam from "The Office" are given way more credit than they're due. First of all, I'm not a huge fan of the way Jim began his relationship with Pam by interfering with her current relationship with Roy. While I understand that her engagement to Roy was unhealthy, I just really hate storylines in which the woman has to be saved by the man — plus, there were other ways for Jim to empower Pam to leave Roy rather than coming in there on his stupid white horse to kiss a women engaged to someone else. My main problem with Jim and Pam — but specifically Jim — is he was a sucky boyfriend and then husband. For a dude who sure does love riding in on his white horse to save Pam from Roy, he doesn't do a single thing to discourage the fairly significant amount of harassment Pam receives from her coworkers. Come on, Jim. If you're such a white knight, why aren't you protecting your woman from countless comments about her body in the office? Nope, Jim is a coward, and he fails to intervene — in a way that was already written into his character from the beginning — when Pam faces problems she's too timid to fight off herself. Their relationship never really gets that strong, and the awful habit by Jim to just let Pam endure terrible workplace conditions on her own sucks. Jim sucks. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.
‘Titanic’: Jack & Rose
Rosiland Fletcher | Copy Chief
Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater are a lovely couple, but when thinking about the three days they knew one another, is their relationship truly one of the best? Despite my love for “Titanic,” looking from a realistic perspective, there are issues with idealizing the relationship. Rose was headstrong and independent whereas Jack was optimistic and free-spirited, and their traits worked well together. But, when she stubbornly tried to push Jack away, then kept him around because he was the only one who understood her, it affected their relationship. He started to fall victim to the consequences of her actions, including the multiple times he was almost killed in the time span of the Titanic sinking. Yes, she lived a wonderful life as Jack hoped she would, and she took his last name in memory of him. Though, there was no recollection of "Jack Dawson" — only in her memory and silence — it affected how we see Jack, a simple figment of Rose's imaginative past. Is that really an ideal relationship?
‘Pretty Little Liars’: Aria & Ezra
Shaelee Haaf | City Editor
In the show, “Pretty Little Liars,” the relationship between Aria Montgomery, the 15-year-old high schooler and Ezra Fitz, the attractive teacher and college graduate is conveyed as rebellious, sexy and passionate, but is realistically over-glorified, as a student-teacher relationship is, without question, completely inappropriate. We find out later on the show that Ezra had been working on publishing a book about Allison DiLaurentes, Aria’s friend who had gone missing two years prior, and how she may not be dead after all. He was manipulative and selfish since he only used Aria and their relationship to get insider intel about Allison from Aria and her friends. Additionally, he used cameras, GPS tracking devices and audio recorders to essentially stalk this group of young girls to get as much information as he could. In fact, he already knew who Aria was before their relationship had begun, so when she met him at the bar for the “first time,” he took advantage of the situation and built their relationship on lies. Despite how attractive Ezra may be, the bottom line is that he is a predator and should have been held more accountable for his actions. In the real world, their relationship would not fly.
