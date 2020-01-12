Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE. * UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * AT 2:30 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS...11.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY EVENING. * AT 12.0 FEET...WATER INUNDATES SOME OF THE PARKING LOT OF THE DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DISTRICT IN PEMBERVILLE AND WATER STREET IS FLOODED. IN WOODVILLE THE LOWER PORTIONS OF SOUTH CHERRY STREET NEAR TRAIL MARKER PARK INUNDATED. FLOOD WATERS THREATEN HOMES ON BIERLY STREET, BRIDGE STREET, AND WATER STREET IN PEMBERVILLE. SOME ROADS SOUTHWEST OF PEMBERVILLE FLOOD. &&