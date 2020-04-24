According to businessinsider.com, the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio is finally behind us. However, the question remains, when will quarantine end? Gov. Mike DeWine has scheduled a reopening of the state on May 1, but it will still take a considerable amount of time for people to recover in order to get back to normal life. In the meantime, many people have turned to video games for comfort and security. Here are the five most popular online games Americans have played during quarantine.
'Jackbox TV' (Jackbox Party Packs 1-6)
For the Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, the “Jackbox Party Pack” games have been a staple for casual get togethers amongst friends. Even now, people have been having social distancing parties playing these packs. With games like “Fibbage,” “Survive the Internet” and “Trivia Murder Party,” there’s fun to be had for even the most casual of gamers. Since the game is played almost entirely on your smartphone, you can even participate in “Jackbox Games” on Twitch!
'Skribbl.io'
If you’re familiar with any of the .io games — such as “Agar.io,” the title of this one is self- explanatory. “Skribbl.io” is a free online browser game where anonymous users draw a picture based on the prompt they get for others to guess the word or phrase. It’s a fun little game of online charades that passes the time nicely. Grab two to eight of your friends and create a private room for some charade-drawing goodness.
'Call of Duty: Warzone'
A lot of people say “Call of Duty” is dead. A lot of people say the battle royale genre is dead. But “Call of Duty: Warzone” is a different story. Warzone provides a fresh new take on the genre without changing too much of the formula. One of its new modes, Plunder, places more of an emphasis on making the most money rather than survival. There’s even a new mechanic called the “Gulag” where dead players get a second chance to return to the game if they defeat their opponent in a 1v1 match. Best of all? The mode is free.
'The Sims Online'
“The Sims” is a bit of a tour de force amongst game franchises. The fact the game has been around 20 plus years and shows no signs of slowing down is a testament to that. With “The Sims Online," you can simulate the outside world from inside your house. Go out with your friends, have fun with your significant other, adopt a pet, send the kids to school. The possibilities are truly endless, and that’s the beauty of the Sims.
'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'
Speaking of “The Sims,” you all knew this was coming. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” ironically could not have come out at a better time. With most of the world being forced to stay inside their homes, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” simulates an endless vacation on an island of your own. The game is packed with over 400 cute creatures to experience it with. Best of all, you can invite your friends to your island and vice versa to have hours of fun together. It’s the perfect mood picker-upper during these hard times.
