They said a reunion would never happen — hell, Frank Ierosavagely roasted Joe Jonas for merely suggesting it four months ago. But, against all odds, these post-punk killjoys have risen from the dead like phantoms forever.
It’s not a stretch to say My Chemical Romance was one of the biggest bands to lead the emo movement of the early aughts. Alongside bands like Fall Out Boy, MCR quickly established a dedicated fanbase of mopey teens with broken dreams over the course of their 12-year career, including myself. Songs like “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Famous Last Words” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” resonated with these fans and continue to do so over a decade later. Even with the relative underperformance of their album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, they remained the undisputed kings of emo.
Then, heartbreak: on March 22, 2013, the band announced their breakupin a blog post. I’m not ashamed to admit I was devastated. Like many other fans, I felt sad, confused and abandoned by a band who made me feel understood for the first time in my life. Some demanded an immediate reunion, or at least one last album or performance. Fans got a compilation album called May Death Never Stop You and the final song “Fake Your Death,” as well asa lengthy note from Gerard Way. The vigil on birds and glass as it was called promised that MCR, though over, would never die, “because it is not a band – it is an idea.”
As one reunion rumor after the next was squashed, each member pursued other projects. Gerard Way released a solo album before working on comic books and a Netflix adaptation of his series The Umbrella Academy. Ray Toro released a solo album and pursued studio work while fellow guitarist Frank Iero started a new band with a rotating name. Mikey Way went to rehab before releasing his first album with his new band Electric Century. Over the next six years, both the band and its fans seemed to move on.
On October 31, just in time for Halloween, My Chemical Romance returned in the only way they ever would: coming back from the dead and breaking the internet with nothing but a Tweet. Tickets were on sale for a reunion show in Los Angeles, Calif. and sold out in less than an hour. After the shock wore off, it finally felt like the missing pieces of my heart returned to their rightful place.
So, what now?
The reunion show is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2019, but no further dates have been announced. Since the tickets sold out,the band Tweeted their appreciation for their fans, but have not announced any plans to release new music. I’d like to say that’s the next step, but MCR have proven themselves to be predictably unpredictable. A single teaser trailer was enough to send netizens into the frenzy of a possible reunion in 2016, but that turned out to just be a reissue of their landmark album The Black Parade. So, now that a reunion has been officially announced, anything could happen. With the 15th anniversary of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge coming up, it could just be a show to celebrate that. There could be nothing more than the LA show to look forward to. If sources are to be trusted, there could be much more.
While we wait, there’s still time to get reacquainted with the most dangerous band in rock and roll. Here are some songs to get started:
“Headfirst for Halos,” “Give ‘Em Hell,” “The Sharpest Lives,” “Save Yourself, I’ll Hold Them Back” and “Emily (Rough Mix).”
