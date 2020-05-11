With COVID-19 affecting millions of people every day, people are doing their best to reach out and help one another. Since Lady Gaga announced her star-studded televised “Together at Home” benefit show, with proceeds going to funding protective equipment for medical workers through the World Health Organization, many other celebrities have followed suit.
According to the U.S. Labor Department, 16.8 million unemployment claims were filed between March 15 - April 4. As a response, musicians across genres have been coming together to raise money to help those affected by layoffs related to COVID-19.
The concerts are broadcast live from the performers’ homes and are streamed on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and television. Contributions span across causes, countries and genres.
“Together at Home,” which included Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morisette, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, raised $128 million towards coronavirus treatment and research, in addition to protective equipment. This came after Gaga postponed both her Las Vegas residency and her sixth studio album, “Chromatica.”
Canadian artists also put on their own show for COVID-19. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the proceeds from Canada’s “Stronger Together” concert went to Food Banks Canada. The 90-minute broadcast featured Canadian artists including Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams, Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne. The show has been billed as “the largest single-show broadcast in Canadian history.”
However, not every concert has an extensive list of artists on its roster. On April 24, Post Malone hosted a Nirvana tribute concert from his living room. His livestream raised over $700,000 for the COVID Solidarity Response Fund. According to USA Today, Google pledged to match donations 2 to 1, with donations capping at $5 million. Additionally, country singer Luke Combs held a similar fundraiser via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The money he raised went towards bartenders and waitstaff affected by coronavirus-related layoffs.
"If there’s one thing that can bring us together, beer can," he wrote on Twitter.
While many are financially struggling due to lack of business or employment, there are still things that can bring us together even when maintaining social distance or under quarantine. Whether it’s a can of beer or a good show, connecting with each other is still possible during these tough times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.