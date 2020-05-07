Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S EXPECTED FOR MOST AREAS TONIGHT. TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 30S WILL BE EXPECTED IN AREAS NEAR LAKE ERIE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&