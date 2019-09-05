Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding
Release Date: 9/6
Post Malone’s mesmerizing blend of hip-hop, pop and the occasional rock element has skyrocketed him to stardom. With two stellar albums under his belt and a third out in a couple of days, his star power has afforded him some prime features, like Halsey, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott.
Malone’s background in heavy metal and hard rock make the Ozzy Osbourne feature particularly exciting. Keep your fingers crossed for some callbacks to Black Sabbath and guitar riffs that would make Tony Iommi proud.
The confirmed tracks are “Circles,” “Goodbyes,” “Sunflower” and “Wow.” Although “Wow” and “Goodbyes” were underwhelming, the other two tracks are stellar, so the optimism is still high.
The Lumineers - ‘III’
Release Date: 9/13
They may have already released almost half the album as teaser tracks, but that has not diminished the anticipation at all. If anything, it has made the prospect of listening to the narrative of the album front to back even more compelling.
The tracklist for the album can be found here. “Leader Of The Landslide” and the beautiful “Gloria” sound great, with the other teaser tracks hitting similarly high marks.
The Lumineers have cemented themselves as a folk-rock band with some deeply compelling lyrics, and with Lauren Jacobson officially joining the band for this album, they have the recipe for success.
Charli XCX - ‘Charli’
Release Date: 9/13
Charli XCX’s last album, “Sucker,” was released back in 2014. She’s followed it up with two EPs, but fans are anxiously awaiting another full-length album. That comes in the form of “Charli.”
What is particularly appealing about this album is Charli’s sublime songwriting. One of her more impressive songwriting contributions was Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” which she also featured on.
If her expert craft with songwriting isn’t enough, the teaser tracks are something to take note of as well. “1999,” featuring Troye Sivan, and “Blame It On Your Love,” featuring Lizzo, and “Gone,” featuring Christine and the Queens set the stage for an equally impressive album.
Liam Gallagher - ‘Why Me? Why Not.’
Release Date: 9/20
Despite his infamous run-ins with the law and blown-out feuds with his brother, Noel, the former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher, is a solo artist to watch out for in his own right.
His debut album, “As You Were” made it clear he was still the former singer of Oasis, but with a more modern feel. His sophomore follow-up seems to be a growth from his last album. This time all the songs have been co-written, rectifying a complaint of weak songwriting on his last album.
Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow and Greg Kurstin also return to help produce his second album, after having a hand in the first. This team of experts, coupled with some stellar singles, is quite impressive.
The single “Shockwave” signifies a more nuanced approach to lyrics accompanied by the always solid instrumentals. The music video for “Shockwave” is also entrancing, as its direction by award-winning filmmaker François Rousselet sets a somber and reflective tone.
