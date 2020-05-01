In times like these, music is needed more than ever to provide an escape for people. Unfortunately, with the idea of touring non-existent for the time being and promotional abilities reduced, it’s understandable that many major artists are more than likely putting record releases on hold until the pandemic begins to blow over a bit. That being said, the month of May could still provide us with plenty of great releases. Here’s what to look forward to.
May 1
May 1 brings us the return of Will Toledo and his Car Seat Headrest collective. The band’s last release came in the form of 2018’s “Twin Fantasy” — a rework of an old project from the band’s Bandcamp. With this being the first truly new effort from the band since 2016’s “Teens of Denial” it’ll be interesting to see what new direction they’ll go in. This day will also see the release of a new album by country superstar Kenny Chesney. Get ready to yeehaw even in quarantine, boys and girls.
May 8
May 8 sees a pair of releases from a pair of powerful women: Kehlani and Hayley Williams. Williams, in particular, is one to look forward to as it marks the former Paramour front woman's first solo studio album. After fronting a band known for making plenty of sonic shifts in their career, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of tricks Williams will pull out from under her sleeve on this go around.
May 15
Who likes Bon Jovi?!? That’s right! Your favorite “Livin’ On a Prayer” singing steel horse riding ‘80s rock stars are back on this day for a new album of glorious music for your ears to indulge in. Along with them will be the lovely Charli XCX, whose new album looks to be going in an even more experimental direction than her previous “Charli” record did in 2019. Also, Weezer! Along with these big, but also very different, acts will be releases from Magnetic Fields, Moses Sumney and Perfume Genius among others.
May 22
The most anticipated release set to drop on May 22 is the new album from band The 1975. Although there has been a delay or two since it was announced, there have been plenty of singles that hint at many different potential directions the band could go in by the time the record finally comes out. There will also be albums from Indigo Girls, Woods and Steve Earle & the Dukes.
May 29
Unfortunately ending the month with, arguably, the least exciting day of the month, May 29 still has a fair amount to look forward to. With albums coming from the likes of Kip Moore, Protomartyr and Static-X, hopefully, the world will be in a better place by the time these anticipated projects finally drop.
